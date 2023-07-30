42% of Americans at risk of 13 deadly diseases – 5 simple things can reverse them 

With an alarming 42% of Americans now at risk of developing 13 deadly diseases, the United States is facing a major health crisis. The diseases include obesity, heart disease and stroke.

It represents a significant increase from one-third of the population just a decade ago, resulting in an annual cost of $1.72 trillion to the country. The primary culprit behind this concerning trend is the rapid rise in obesity rates

However, there are five simple strategies that could reverse these alarming trends and protect Americans from various deadly diseases.

Simple ways Americans can reverse deadly diseases

Here are five ways:

1) Diagnosis and follow-up

Make important lifestyle changes. (Image via Unsplash/Christopher Campbell)

One of the significant contributors to obesity is the lack of proper diagnosis. According to a report by the American Medical Association, about half of patients affected by obesity do not have a diagnosis, and two-thirds are not offered a follow-up visit.

Physicians must make a diagnosis, use patient-friendly language and schedule a follow-up visit to offer ongoing support.

2) Lifestyle changes

Diagnosis is crucial. (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

Intensive lifestyle interventions, like diet modifications, physical activity, behavior changes and psychological support, serve as the foundation for weight management. These interventions should be tailored to individual patient needs to ensure effectiveness.

3) Medical management

Apart from lifestyle changes, medical management is crucial to treating obesity. Physicians should evaluate a patient's overall health and consider anti-obesity medications, like GLP-1 receptor agonists, along with managing any other medical conditions that may contribute to weight gain.

4) Personalized treatment goals

Look for personalized treatment. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Individualized treatment goals that are realistic and achievable can help patients with obesity make positive changes.

Physicians can work with patients to determine a percentage of weight loss that's appropriate for them, select appropriate treatment tools and provide ongoing support.

5) Long-term support

Ensure that you get long-term support. (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

Addressing obesity requires long-term support and dedication from healthcare professionals, policymakers and individuals.

Regular follow-up visits, continuing education, counseling and support from a patient's social network can help reinforce lifestyle changes and provide encouragement.

The health crisis in America has put a significant portion of the population at risk of developing deadly diseases.

By implementing the aforementioned five straightforward strategies, it can effectively reverse the alarming trends and protect Americans from falling victim to these devastating conditions.

It's crucial to work together to combat obesity and its associated diseases, improve public health and eventually save lives.