5 Back Workouts For Women For A Toned & Sexy Back

Everyone is obsessed with butt and arm workouts these days, but it feels like we’re missing some main body parts here. There’s nothing worse than having back fat and love handles, so it’s important that, in addition to working other body parts, you also do back strengthening exercises that will tone your back, slim your waist, and give you amazing posture.

This workout targets the back, waist, and a little bit of the abs, so you can look amazing as the layers start coming off for summer. And just feel good in general. Here’s the back workout.

1. Lying Back Extensions

This move is both a warm-up and an actual exercise. It serves as a lower back workout, which is important because your lower back is usually a sensitive area and can get injured pretty easily. So it’s best to do these before you do any sort of back workout or waist- and ab-focused exercises.

Instructions

Step 1 - Lay out a mat and then lie on your stomach with your head facing the floor and your arms out over your head in a “Y” shape.

Step 2 - Then, slowly lift your legs and arms off the floor, keeping only the area from your stomach to your thighs on the mat (if that’s too hard, leave your legs alone and just lift your upper body).

Step 3 - Lower back down and then lift back up for 10 reps, feeling the tension in your lower back each time.

