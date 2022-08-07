5 Best Exercises To Get Stronger Back For Men

When you think of getting stronger, you probably think of lifting weights or doing squats.

However, there are other ways to build muscle and get a good workout. One great way is by doing exercises that target your back muscles. There are many exercises to help you strengthen your back:

Best Exercises For Men To Get Stronger Back

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Pull-up

Pull-ups are among the most effective exercises to improve your back strength. They strengthen your back muscles, which helps you stand straight and improves your posture.

To do a pull-up, grab the bar with an overhand grip that's slightly wider than shoulder width. Hang from the bar with arms locked out and upper body parallel to the floor.

Slowly pull yourself up until your chin passes over or near the bar (don't lock out at this point). Lower yourself as slowly as possible till the arms are fully extended. Perform a few reps; switch sides after completing one set on each side.

#2 Deadlift

Deadlifts are a great way to build strength in your back and other major muscle groups. They work the muscles in your legs and lower back but also engage your core, shoulders and arms. That's why it’s one of the best total body workouts you can do.

When doing deadlifts, it’s important to keep good form by keeping your back straight at all times while lifting the weight off of the ground. To make sure that happens:

Keep both feet flat on the floor at all times (don't allow them to move).

Bend at your knees instead of at your waist when picking up the weight.

Breathe deeply into your belly as you bring yourself up into position with weights in hand (this will help keep you from hunching forward).

Once again when putting down those weights after each rep, make sure to exhale fully before attempting another lift.

Avoid any jerky movements or bouncing motions when picking up or placing down heavy loads.

#3 Bent Over Row

It's done as follows:

Bent over rows is a compound exercise and will work your whole back, including your biceps, trapezius and rear deltoids.

You can use dumbbells or a barbell for these exercises. If you choose to do bent-over rows with a barbell, you'll likely want to keep your torso straight up and down instead of leaning forward at an angle, as it's easier to balance yourself if your body is more upright.

The bent-over posture is also known as the 'grip' style (versus Romanian deadlifts), as it allows you to take advantage of using heavier weights than other grips would allow—upwards of 100 pounds per hand.

#4 Good Morning

The Good Morning is a great exercise to build strength in the lower back and hamstrings. The movement starts with the barbell on your shoulders, with your feet at shoulder width apart and pointed forward.

Keep your core tight and knees bent as you bend at the hips till you feel a stretch on the hamstrings or till your torso is parallel to the floor. Return to the starting position by driving through heels and extending your hips or thighs till you're standing upright again.

When doing a Good Morning, it's important to maintain proper form throughout each rep so that you don't injure yourself during this exercise. Limit each set of good mornings to 3-4 reps per set with rest periods between sets ranging from 2-3 minutes.

After that, you may move on to another exercise for spinal stability training such as deadlift variations or farmer carries. In these works, hold heavy weights close to your body while walking around an area like a track field, according to your personal fitness goals.

#5 T-bar Row

T-bar rows are a great exercise for strengthening your upper back and supporting your body as you lift heavy weights.

Here's how it's done:

Stand facing away from the t-bar machine with feet shoulder-width apart.

Grip the bar firmly with both hands, and lift it up to chest level by bending forward at the waist and knees.

Keep your arms straight throughout the movement.

Do not let elbows go past your torso or lower them below shoulder level.

Pull the bar upwards till it touches your chest area, and lower it back to the starting position again

Repeat this process for ten reps

Muscles worked - trapezius muscles (upper back), latissimus dorsi muscles (lower back), rhomboid muscles (mid/upper back), and deltoid muscles (shoulders).

Takeaway

Getting stronger is one of the best things you can do for your body and mind. With the aforementioned exercises, you’ll be able to perform better in sports and everyday life.

The muscles in your back are used to support the rest of your body, so they need to be strong if you want them to stay healthy.

