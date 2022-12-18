5 Best Isotonic Exercises for Beginners

Isotonic exercises are a type of workout or muscular contraction. The term 'isotonic' means 'same tension' or 'same tone'.

The idea behind isotonic exercises is to maintain the same amount of tension on the muscles you're contracting while moving (exercising) a joint. Basically, the muscles face the same amount of tension while going through the entire range of motion.

Although it's not technically possible to maintain the same tension in the muscles during an isotonic exercise, it's quite possible for the exercise to maintain the same tension in the muscles with very negligible changes in tension due to some factors.

So, what are the benefits of isotonic exercises? As isotonic exercises often work through the full range of motion, they can help you maintain and increase muscle flexibility. These exercises are also highly efficient, as they tend to activate the greatest number of muscle fibers.

These exercises are quite simple and easy to learn. You may already have been performing them for years without knowing that they're isotonic exercises. You don't need any fancy equipment, as you can opt for the bodyweight versions of these exercises.

Best Isotonic Exercises for Beginners

Check out the following five isotonic exercises for beginners that you can easily do:

1) Squat

Squats are probably one of the most popular isotonic exercises, which is included in some form or the other in almost every exercise routine.

Instructions:

Sand with your feet shoulder-width apart, hands on the back of the head, and toes turned outwards just a bit to help open the hip flexors.

As you squat down, the thighs should be parallel to the floor.

Pause here before going back to the starting position.

Repeat.

2) Push-up

Push-ups are also one of the most popular isotonic exercises but largely for the upper body.

Instructions:

Get down on all fours, with your hands wider than the shoulders.you'll be ready to do a push-up. Keep a gentle bend in your elbows; don't straighten them out.

Balance yourself on your hands and toes, with the feet hip-width apart.

Tightening your abs and core can be achieved by drawing the belly button towards the spine.

Take a deep breath in as you slowly lower yourself to the ground with bent elbows.

Exhale as you squeeze your chest muscles, and push up through your hands to return to the starting position.

3) Pull-up

Pull-ups are one of the more difficult isotonic exercises, as you need considerable upper body strength to do them. However, beginners can start slow and work their way up.

Instructions:

Position the pull-up bar such that you must jump to reach it, with the feeting hang freely.

Below the bar, take a stance with your feet shoulder-width apart. Jump up, and take the bar with an overhand grip at shoulder-width apart.

The arms should be extended in a dead hang position. Keep your knees bent, and cross the ankles for a balanced position.

At the bottom, pause for a moment to catch your breath.

Stop as you raise yourself so that the chin is parallel to the bar. Stop at the top.

Lower yourself till the elbows are straight while exhaling.

4) Dip

This is another difficult isotonic exercise, requiring a good amount of upper body strength.

Instructions:

Jump up, and keep your arms straight while grabbing the parallel bars.

Leaning forward and bending your arms can shorten your body's height.

Make sure the shoulders are as low as the elbows.

Extend your arms, and raise your body.

Lock your elbows over your head.

5) Bench Press

The bench press is a popular exercise for strengthening the upper body muscles, especially the pectorals, arms, and shoulders.

Instructions:

Lie flat on your back on a bench. When holding a barbell or two dumbbells, your hands should be slightly wider than shoulder width.

Keep your hips on the bench the entire duration of the exercise, and firmly plant your feet into the ground.

Throughout the entire movement, keep your spine in a neutral position and the core engaged. Keep your back straight.

Take the bar and dumbbells out of the rack slowly. Allowing the elbows to bend 45 degrees away from the body, lower the bar to the chest, roughly at the level of the nip.

Stop lowering when the elbows are just below the bench. You will get back to where you started as soon as you plant your feet firmly on the ground and lift the bar again.

Depending on the weight used, perform 5-10 reps.

Takeaway

Isotonic exercises are an excellent addition to any workout routine. They can help strengthen the muscles and keep you fit and flexible. You should practice them with proper form to avail the full benefits.

