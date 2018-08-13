5 Easy Morning Workouts You Should Do

A morning workout is the best way to start your day

A morning workout is a fantastic way to start your day – for multiple reasons. Getting your recommended exercise each day can be difficult for many full-time employees. Between juggling family priorities and working your nine to five, you can always find an excuse to skip the gym. However, making it a habit to exercise right after you get up in the morning might just be the ultimate solution to keep yourself motivated.

We know that it’s tempting to snooze for as long as possible instead of getting up to hit the gym before work. But if you can make it a habit to get your daily exercise in before you get to the office, you’ll feel more accomplished, confident, and enjoy many health benefits.

Established routine. Working out first thing in the morning is an excellent way to establish a routine. Once an exercise routine is established, you’ll be a lot less likely to skip the gym. According to a research article published by the European Journal of Social Psychology, it takes about two months, or 66 days, on average, for a habit to stick and become automatic. After two months of morning workouts, you’ll be a pro!

More energy. Morning workouts are one of the best ways to feel energized and prepared for your day. In fact, a morning workout might even give you more energy than a cup of coffee! You’ll receive an instant energy boost and increased mental clarity that will lead to a productive day at the office.

Better mood. Expect to feel happier and more optimistic after a morning workout. Breaking an early morning sweat will reward you with a rush of endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine – feel-good chemicals that will boost your mood and help zap stress. Plus, you’re guaranteed to feel happier knowing that you started your day by doing something amazing for yourself and your health.

Improved sleep. Exercise, in general, is known to promote better sleeping habits. However, exercising in the evening can make it harder to fall asleep at night (as it boosts your endorphins). One study found that participants who exercised at 7 a.m. experienced deeper, long sleep than those who exercised in the afternoon or evening. Morning workouts are the best way to reap all of the sleep benefits of exercise.

Lower blood pressure. Regular exercise is fantastic for helping to prevent hypertension. As it turns out, exercising in the morning might be even better! The same study mentioned previously also found that early morning exercise is best for reducing blood pressure. Researchers found that those who worked out in the morning reduced their blood pressure by 10%, and this reduction of blood pressure carried through the remainder of the day.

Less stress. Doesn’t it sound lovely to walk into your office free from any built-up stress and tension? Breaking a sweat before work will lower your body’s cortisol levels (stress hormones). Exercise will also help relieve tension and relax your muscles, which helps to fight the negative effects that stress has on your body.

Ready for your best morning ever? Amp up your a.m. routine with a quick energy-boosting workout designed to start your day off right. All you need is 15 minutes to get a hit of cardio, strength training, and core work. The workout—will help you feel productive and energized almost instantly.

#1 Mountain Climbers

They benefit muscular and cardiovascular fitness by increasing strength, flexi﻿bility and blood circulation. Mountain climbers require you to engage your upper arms muscles, as well as your core and your legs.

Steps

A. Start in a high plank position.

B. Draw right knee in toward chest, tapping toe to the ground. Quickly switch, drawing left knee in toward chest, tapping toe to the ground.

C. Continue alternating quickly.

Do 10 reps on each side.

