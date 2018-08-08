5 Effective Cardio Workouts At Home To Lose Fat & Build Muscle

Cardio workout at home

The traveling, parties, shopping, and other seasonal outings may start to take over your schedule, leaving little time for the gym. This does not mean your rockstar body (which you worked so hard for all year long) is going to vanish right before your eyes. Your prevention plan: Change up your routine so you can get in a full-body workout in half the time—no gym needed.

This at-home cardio workout is an efficient way to burn off extra calories and keep your metabolism stoked through the holiday season. It also works wonders for your attitude and mindset. Instead of feeling guilty after splurging on the cake, knowing that you've kept up with your workouts will help you feel satisfied and strong.

Try this cardio workout in the morning and you'll be energized and empowered throughout your day.

Perform the warm-up, and then immediately move into the main circuit. Do each exercise as fast as possible for 1 minute, without resting between moves. After you finish the whole circuit, rest for 1 minute, and then repeat the main circuit (no warm-up) 2 more times, 3 if you have the time and energy.

#1 Warm-Up: Reverse Lunges

Strengthen Your Buttocks and Legs. Lunges are one of the most effective lower-body exercises and are right up there with squats, step-ups and quadruped and four-way hip extensions. They effectively work your glutes and quadriceps and also engage your hamstrings.

Instructions

Step 1 - Take a big step back with your left foot.

Step 2 - Bend both knees to lower into a lunge, making sure your right knee is above the ankle and does not go too far beyond your toes.

Step 3 - Drive off the ball of your right big toe to return to standing. Repeat, this time stepping back with your right leg. That's one rep.

Important tips- Do 10 reps total, keeping your chest up the whole time.

Next up - Warm-Up: Squats with Arms Overhead

