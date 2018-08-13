5 Effective Groin Stretches You Should Do

yashwi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 42 // 13 Aug 2018, 02:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Exercises for groins

Stretching can be especially valuable if you’re not a naturally flexible person. Most researchers agree that a combination of static and dynamic stretching is useful because it helps loosen muscle fibers and increase blood flow so your body can respond to exercise stress appropriately.

A static stretch is a type you hold steady for a prolonged period. On the contrary, a dynamic stretch is similar to a warmup but more targeted. It prepares your body by mimicking the motion of your planned activity. When it comes to preventing groin injuries, dynamic stretching is important. "Do I really need to stretch?" or "What's the least amount of stretching I can do to still be worth it?" The short answer: Yes, stretching is important. Here are a few reasons why:

1. You'll prevent injury and relieve pain. Stretching increases your range of motion, taking pressure off the joints and allowing the body to move more fluidly during exercise. As a result, you'll help prevent injury and/or pain that can be the product of an active lifestyle.

2. You'll improve circulation. Stretching improves circulation by increasing blood flow to your muscles. Better circulation helps the body recover faster by removing waste byproducts in muscle tissue.

3. You'll relieve stress. Stretching also helps calm the mind and reduce stress levels. When you're anxious, worried, or worn out, it places extra strain on the body, causing you to feel stressed. By taking a few minutes each day to unwind and relieve this unwanted tension, you will experience a sense of relief and stress will slowly start to fade away.

Which muscles are the groin muscles?

There are six groin muscles: the adductor magnus, adductor brevis, adductor longus, the gracilis, and the pectineus. They all connect from the pubic bone to the top of the thigh and inside of the knee. “Basically, they’re the muscles that pull your leg back to the middle if, for example, it’s off to the side.” The adductors are the biggest muscle group, and most prone to injury. One of the most common injuries is a strain/tear to the muscle group.

If you want to avoid a groin injury, make sure you take a few minutes to warm up this commonly injured area. Warming up is essential to improve mobility in your hips and improve overall performance.

The following exercise will stretch and mobilize the hip and groin.

#1 Lunge

Strengthen Your Buttocks and Legs. Lunges are one of the most effective lower-body exercises and are right up there with squats, step-ups and quadruped and four-way hip extensions. They effectively work your glutes and quadriceps and also engage your hamstrings.

Steps

Come onto both knees and step your right foot forward. Make sure to keep your right knee over your heel and your left knee directly under your hip. Reach your left hand up toward the ceiling. Make sure to keep both hips facing forward and glutes engaged. Take deep breaths the entire time.

Next up - leg swing

1 / 5 NEXT