Determining which fruits to avoid for weight loss could feel like a daunting task. This is because, during our weight-loss journey, we primarily depend on consuming a low-fat diet comprising fruits and vegetables to shed pounds effectively. So, what happens when you omit a good amount of fruit from such a diet? Confusion envelops us when we don't know which fruits to give up when beginning a regimen designed to give us the results we want.

Although fruits are mainly composed of healthy fibers and come loaded with vitamins, most of them also contain a large sugar content and calories. It is because of this that one should avoid certain fruits while trying to lose weight. So, what are those absolute no-no fruits that you should steer clear of? Let’s find out in the following segments, right here!

Bad fruits to avoid for weight loss

The temptation to reach out for sweet, ripe fruits could be high, especially on a shedding journey. Sugar rushes and cravings can come and go during this time, which makes it all the more necessary for you to exercise restraint when it comes to bad fruits for weight loss. This is why we have compiled a list of 5 fruits to avoid for weight loss so that you can safely drop them off your regimen while getting into a more confident self!

1. Mango

A single mango can contain as high as 31g of sugar (Image via Adobe Stock)

Mangoes have one of the highest calorific values in the fruit kingdom owing to its high sugar content. Although rich in vitamins A and C that make it an elixir for healthy hair and skin, the sugar content in a single mango can be as high as 31g.

The calories contained even in a medium-sized mango could be over 200. Such a high sugar value makes this one of the fruits to avoid for weight loss, especially for those who are trying hard to lose a few pounds.

2. Banana

Bananas: just one of the fruits to avoid for weight loss (Image via Live Science)

Rich in healthy fibers and potassium, bananas make an incredible superfood for one’s health by helping to maintain a sound mind and fit structure. However, this good fruit might not be the best idea for people who are looking to shed a few kilos. This is because bananas have a higher calorific value than most other fruits and an excessive quantity of natural sugars.

One banana contains about 105 calories, which amounts to almost 37.5 grams of carbohydrates. This makes it a weight-gainer if you have more than one serving a day.

3. Avocado

Avocados may be one of the fruits to avoid for weight loss(Image via The Kitchn)

Avocado is yet another superfood when it comes to the natural goodness it brings to your plate. But did you know that 100 grams of avocado contain approximately 160 calories? While they are a rich source of nutrients and healthy fats, avocados can be an obstacle in the way of a weight-loss journey due to their calorific value.

However, it is always a companion for good health when taken in moderation on your plate. About 77% of the calories in avocados come from fats. So, while it is recommended as a nutritive addition to your diet, maybe you should keep a check on your consumption of it if you’re looking to lose weight.

4. Pineapple

Pineapples contain a high sugar content making it one of the fruits to avoid for weight loss (Image via The Spruce Eats)

This one would come as a shocker for many, but pineapples have a sugar content that does not make them a weight-loss-friendly fruit at all. The glycaemic or sugar index for pineapples stands at 66, with one cup of fruit containing about 16 grams of sugar (fructose). This can make your sugar levels go up and consequently create hunger pangs, leading to weight gain.

Therefore, it is all the more advisable for you to switch to a better alternative, such as peaches, which have a sugar index of 42. This will help ensure the correct regulation of metabolic rates while you are trying to lose weight.

5. Grapes

Grapes: good for the skin, yet one of the fruits to avoid for weight loss(Image via The Kitchn)

Packing a powerhouse of antioxidants such as resveratrol and quercetin, grapes come with a lot of benefits, not just for your skin but for your overall health. Grapes have also been known to combat "bad cholesterol," lowering the risk of heart disease. But if there’s one thing that does not sit well with losing weight and grapes, it's the amount of natural sugar grapes come loaded with.

100 grams of grapes contain approximately 67 calories and 16 grams of sugar. Such numbers can easily disrupt any weight-loss regimen, adding pounds to the scales. Thus, grapes are a no-no, being one of the fruits to avoid for weight loss.

We understand how difficult it can be to know which fruits should be avoided for weight loss. All fruits may look inviting, but if you’re serious about losing weight, then here’s when you should hold off on your fruit temptations. Moreover, it is always recommended that you ditch the habit of consuming canned fruits as the syrup contained in them increases the glycemic index. A healthy and informed diet would go a long way toward giving you the result you’re looking for.