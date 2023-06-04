5 important health benefits of jicama to know about 

There are numerous health benefits of jicama, and this vegetable can be a nutritious and healthy addition to everyday diet. Jicama health benefits may include benefiting the heart and promoting good digestive health, among others.

An important thing to know about jicama is that only the root is safe for consumption. The rest of the plant, though, is toxic and may cause allergic reactions.

What is jicama?

Jicama has a slightly sweet taste. (Photo via Instagram/doframex)

Jicama is a root vegetable that's quite similar to a turnip or potato. This starchy vegetable is originally from Mexico and is also referred to as the Mexican turnip or yam bean.

When it comes to taste, jicama has a slightly sweet taste, but the vegetable is low in sugar. That makes it an ideal choice for people who're on a low-sugar diet or have diabetes. The flesh is crunchy and juicy, and the vegetable has a golden-brown skin.

Other common names of jicama

This nutritious vegetable goes by other names, too, like:

Mexican potato

Chinese potato

Mexican yam

Mexican water chestnut

Mexican yam bean

Leafcup

Mexican turnip

Is jicama good for you?

Indeed, jicama is incredibly good for consumption. This healthy and nutritious starchy vegetable is loaded with essential minerals, vitamins and various other beneficial compounds.

In this article, we’ve outlined some of the most potential benefits of jicama you must know about so that you can enjoy this vegetable safely.

Top health benefits of jicama

Here are five such benefits:

#1 Great nutrient profile

One of the most potent benefits of jicama is its nutrient profile. The vegetable contains many beneficial minerals and vitamins, and various other essential nutrients.

One cup, approximately 140 grams, of jicama contains the following:

carbs – 12 grams

calories – 49

fat – 0.1 gram

protein – 1 gram

iron – 4% of the RDI

fiber – 6.4 grams

potassium – 6% of the RDI

vitamin C – 44% of the RDI

manganese – 4% of the RDI

Other than these, jicama also consists of magnesium, folate, vitamin E, vitamin B6, calcium, zinc, phosphorous, pantothenic acid, riboflavin and thiamine.

#2 Boosts heart health

Boosting heart health is also among some of the most important health benefits of jicama.

The nutrients in the vegetable make it an amazing choice for promoting healthy heart functioning. Jicama has a good amount of soluble dietary fiber that's believed to help reduce cholesterol by controlling the production of bile from getting accumulated in the intestines.

Apart from soluble dietary fiber, jicama also has a significant amount of potassium that may help control blood pressure by stimulating the blood vessels.

#3 Improves digestion

Jicama enhances the frequency of bowel movements. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

The soluble dietary fiber in jicama helps promote the bulk of stool, helping it move smoothly and easily through the digestive system.

This vegetable also contains inulin – a type of fiber that's believed to enhance the frequency of bowel movements, helping prevent constipation.

#4 Lowers cancer risk

The health benefits of jicama include reducing risk of cancer. That's because the vegetable is rich in antioxidant vitamins E and C and beta-carotene.

Experts believe that antioxidants eliminate free radicals and also neutralize cancer-causing cells. Additionally, the soluble dietary fiber in jicama is known for its effects against cancer, particularly colon cancer.

#5 Manages blood pressure

Regulating blood pressure is among the top health benefits of jicama. The vegetable contains potassium, which is known to be a great vasodilator, and helps manage blood pressure by lowering the strain on arteries and blood vessels.

Jicama is also good for brain function, as the vegetable is a good source of vitamin B6, an important nutrient required to enhance brain functionalities. What else? Well, this starchy vegetable is high in water and fiber and extremely low in calories, making it a great addition to a weight loss diet.

The best thing about jicama is that it's versatile, which means you can consume it raw or add the vegetable to a variety of dishes. Just remember to remove the brownish, tough peel, and cut the inner white part into cubes or slices for consumption.

