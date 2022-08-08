5 Partial ROM Exercises for Men

Partial ROM exercises are a great way to ease into your workout routine. These exercises allow you to work out your muscles without putting too much stress on them.

Partial ROM exercises are commonly for people who have experienced injury or are recovering from surgery. However, they can also be beneficial for people looking to build muscle without going too hard on their bodies.

Partial ROM Exercises For Men

Here are five partial ROM exercises that can help men improve their strength and flexibility:

#1 Leg Press with Partial ROM

You can build a lot of muscle with the leg press. You should try to do this exercise every week. It can make your quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves bigger and stronger.

Partial ROM leg presses allow you to lift heavier poundage without sacrificing your joint health.

#2 Lat Pulldown with Partial ROM

This exercise is similar to the lat pulldown but with a partial ROM. It's a good way to work on your form and practice controlled movements without straining your back by moving too much weight.

Here's how it's done:

Using an underhand grip (thumb facing toward you), hold on to the cable pulley handle or rope attachment firmly at chest level.

Don't rest your elbows against your stomach, as that could strain them if done incorrectly. Rotate your arms downward so that your thumbs end up pointing at the floor.

Slowly let youe arms return till they're parallel with the ground again.

Repeat the movement for the specified number of reps per set or reps per side, depending on the goal you have for the training session.

#3 Shoulder Press with Partial ROM

The shoulder press is a staple exercise for any gym. It works the deltoids (shoulder muscles) and triceps and can be performed with dumbbells or a barbell.

This variation of the standard shoulder press is performed with your arms at 90 degrees in order to emphasize the upper portion of your deltoid. To do this exercise, hold two dumbbells just outside your shoulders, with your palms facing you as if you were going to do bicep curls.

Keep your elbows tight against your sides. Raise both arms up till they're parallel to your ears, and lower them back down again to complete one rep. Try eight to ten reps per set before moving on to another set. The goal here isn't muscular endurance but getting an intense burn during each repetition. So make sure you don't go too heavy, or else it could be impossible for you to feel anything at all.

Make sure not to fully reset, as this is a partial ROM exercise. When on the eccentric, lower down to about 60 percent of a full rep before going back up again.

#4 Seated Bicep Curl with Partial ROM

The seated biceps curl is an excellent exercise for strengthening the biceps muscle.

To perform this exercise, sit with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Grasp the handle of the machine in one hand, and lift it to shoulder height by rotating your body towards that side so that you are facing away from it.

Keeping your elbow slightly bent, slowly lower the weight down to just above your knees. Pause briefly at this point, and raise back up to chest height as you rotate back around toward the machine again.

Repeat this movement for eight to ten repetitions per set before switching arms and repeating again (use each arm twice). There are several half-rep bicep exercises you can try. 'Cheat curls', as some people like to call them, are a killer exercise for an insane pump.

#5 Lateral Raise with Partial ROM

Lateral raises are another exercise that greatly benefit from partial ROM movements. The lack of full range of motion allows you to increase the time under tension, thereby putting greater stress on your muscles. Fear not: this kind of stress (to an extent), is ideal for muscular hypertrophy.

Lateral raises are essentially a cheat code to building boulder shoulders, as they target your entire deltoid region, giving your delts a rounded and dense look. For this exercise, bend forward slightly, and keep your shoulders locked.

Keep your elbows slightly bent, and let your arms do the work. Try going as slow as you can, as your body is working against the force of gravity. That'll only lead to greater resistance, resulting in greater gains.

Takeaway

Partial ROM exercises can be an effective way to ease into your routine. They may also help you improve strength, flexibility or endurance. You can start with a partial ROM exercise initially before gradually increasing it as you become stronger and more flexible.

These exercises allow for greater safety against injuries and reduce the onset of risks like ligament tears, joint instability and muscular wear and tear. They also help you to lift heavier than you would normally be able to lift.

These exercises are especially useful for people looking to avoid injury and maintain their strength and power. Now that you know how these workouts work, try one out today.

