5 Proven Yoga Poses For Anxiety

When you have too much to do and too little time, stress can feel inevitable. And when your stress fest is in full force (for whatever the reason), sleep and breathing become more difficult, which in turn creates more anxiety—it’s a vicious cycle! Naturally, I prescribe yoga as the fix. Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines physical poses, controlled breathing, and meditation or relaxation. Yoga may help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and lower your heart rate. And almost anyone can do it.

Yoga — a mind-body practice — is considered one of many types of complementary and integrative health approaches. Yoga brings together physical and mental disciplines that may help you achieve peacefulness of body and mind. This can help you relax and manage anxiety.

Yoga is an activity that actually encompasses all three of these common relaxation techniques. Additionally, yoga has been known to help ease stress, reduce feelings of nervousness, and enhance mindfulness. For these reasons, yoga has been considered to be potentially beneficial for people with anxiety disorders.

How Can Yoga Help with Anxiety?

There are many uncomfortable physical symptoms of panic and anxiety, such as feelings of tension, tightness, and pain sensitivity. Yoga postures, known as asanas, help ease the physical discomfort that is caused by anxiety. Asanas work to stretch, lengthen, and balance the muscles. These postures can assist in releasing built-up muscle tension and stiffness throughout the body.

Yoga poses are often taught in sequences that can be a powerful form of physical exercise. There are many ways in which exercise benefits anxiety disorder, including a reduction in pain and stress. Yoga not only helps in easing the physical body, but it can also help with anxious thoughts. Negative thinking patterns and frequent worries are common for those diagnosed with anxiety.

Stress and anxiety are everywhere. If they're getting the best of you, you might want to hit the mat and give yoga a try.

The poses below are geared toward grounding and stilling the mind. Yoga for anxiety. Try all in order as a flow, or pick a few of your favorites to keep on hand whenever your anxiety starts to climb.

#1 Cat/Cow

While these are technically two poses, one is not often done without the other to counter. Alternating between these several times in a row solidly links your breath to your movement and calms the mind. (Cat/cow repetitions also relieve any abdominal cramping caused by anxiety, making it a great pose to help with PMS cramps, too.)

Instructions

Step 1 - Come to all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.

Step 2 - As you inhale, look up and arch spine, rolling shoulders away from ears.

Step 3 - As you exhale, press the floor away with hands and knees, and round your spine.

Important tips - Do at least five complete breath cycles (five inhales/cats and five exhales/cows).

