6 Best Kettlebell Exercises for Men to Shrink Belly Fat

While kettlebell exercises may seem like something reserved for athletes, these high intensity workouts can be just as effective for those looking to lose fat and tone muscles.

In fact, kettlebells are an excellent way to improve strength, power, and endurance, as they engage multiple muscle groups at once, especially the core (which is great news if you want to burn belly fat). Here are a few go-to moves that can help shrink your waistline:

Best Kettlebell Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises for men:

#1 Kettlebell Swing

It's a great exercise for strengthening the back and core muscles. It's also a great cardio workout to help burn fat while improving cardiovascular fitness.

This exercise requires you to hold a kettlebell in one hand, squat down with the other leg, and bring the arm holding the kettlebell up as you lift it over your shoulder.

You should end up in an upright position with both arms extended above the head as if you were doing jumping jacks. The key here is that this move should be explosive. You need to use all your power when performing it so that it becomes an effective calorie burner.

#2 Goblet Squat

It's one of the best kettlebell exercises to burn belly fat.

To perform this exercise:

Hold a kettlebell by the top (grip) with both hands, resting it on your shoulder blades.

Begin with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Lower yourself down as far as you can without letting your lower back round out (i.e., arch).

After reaching a full squat position, drive through your heels and return upright to a starting position before performing at least 12-16 reps per set (1-2 sets).

#3 Push-up

They're one of the most popular exercises to strengthen the arms and chest but can also be used to target the abs. Use a kettlebell to make this exercise harder by using them as grips.

When you do a push-up, put your body in such a position that it helps with your core as well. Pulling yourself up while at the same time pushing into the ground with your arms is going to give you great results in both aspects.

You can also try doing different variations of push-ups so that you target different parts of the body. Some such variations are:

Push-ups on knees - this variation focuses more on lower back muscles instead of chest and upper back muscles

Wide grip push-ups - these largely focus on the triceps.

#4 Kettlebell Snatch

It's a great exercise to get the heart rate up and build strength in the shoulders, back, glutes, and legs.

It's also an excellent fat burner, as it uses a lot of muscle mass. To do this exercise safely, find a kettlebell that weighs about the same as your bodyweight (you will be swinging it over your head).

To perform the kettlebell snatch:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in one hand. Squat down into a deep squat position, with knees bent at 90 degrees and hips below parallel to ground level (this is called “depth”).

Your arms should be straight down by your sides with palms facing forward. Keep your chest up and abs tight throughout the exercise, and don't let them sag.

Swing the weight from its resting state between your legs above hip height downwards towards the floor behind you.

Simultaneously, drive through with the hips forward till you reach a full standing position again (i.e., standing upright) to complete one rep.

#5 Kettlebell Squat and Press

It requires you to hold the kettlebell in both hands and squat down while keeping your back straight.

To do this exercise:

Once you are in position, stand up, and raise the kettlebell over your head with both arms.

:ower it until it's parallel to the floor to complete one rep.

Do 5-10 reps before doing two sets of 12 reps of another or vice versa; some days. you should do two exercises (two sets each), other times three exercises (three sets each).

You can also mix different exercises during one session if that sounds like more fun.

#6 Kettlebell Row

To do this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. and hold a kettlebell in each hand.

Step forward with one leg, and bend that knee to 90 degrees, keeping your back straight and abs tight. Bring the kettlebells to the sides of your chest, keeping your elbows tucked into your sides. Return to a standing position, and repeat on the opposite side.

Takeaway

We hope you enjoyed reading this article and learned something new. The best way to get rid of belly fat is by doing the aforementioned exercises regularly.

It's important to stay healthy, so make sure you stay consistent, and keep working hard to improve your health.

