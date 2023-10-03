6 deadlift grips that can help you lift more

Deadlift grip is the most crucial part to take into consideration while performing a deadlift. They are known to play a massive role in your lifting game. Imagine you're lifting a heavy barbell - your grip is what keeps that weight from crashing down. So, the type of grip you use, like overhand, mixed, or hook, affects how much you can lift and how safe it is.

Not only that, but grips also work different muscles. You also have the option of choosing which muscles you want to target while lifting. Plus, a solid grip helps prevent accidents. Dropping a heavy barbell is a big no-no.

Types of deadlift grip

Double Overhand Grip (Standard Grip): There is a starting point for most people. You grab the bar with both hands, keeping your palms facing you and your hands about shoulder-width apart. It's pretty straightforward and great for beginners. While it might limit how much weight you can lift compared to other grips, it's fantastic for building up your grip strength and getting the hang of the deadlift.

Mixed Grip (Overhand/Underhand Grip): The mixed grip is a game-changer when you're tackling some serious weights. With this one, you're holding the bar with one hand overhand (palm facing you) and the other underhand (palm facing away). Usually, your dominant hand goes overhand. This grip stops the bar from rolling out of your grasp and is crucial for handling those max lifts. Just keep in mind that over time, it can lead to muscle imbalances.

Hook Grip: Now, the hook grip might feel a bit uncomfortable at first, but many seasoned lifters swear by it. Start with a regular double-overhand grip, and then tuck your thumbs under your fingers. This creates a rock-solid hold on the bar, ensuring it won't slip even with super-heavy weights. It might take some getting used to, but it's a top pick for keeping the bar secure without relying solely on finger strength.

No Hook Grip (Double Overhand with Thumbs Around): This one's a middle ground between the regular double overhand and the hook grip. You keep a standard grip but wrap your thumbs around the bar. It's more secure than the double overhand and a good choice if you're looking to boost your grip strength without diving into the full hook grip experience.

Alternating Grip (Switch Grip): Worried about muscle imbalances? The alternating grip is your solution. Start with a double overhand grip and then switch it up between sets or reps. This way, each arm gets the benefits and challenges of both overhand and underhand grips, promoting a more balanced development of strength.

Straps or Versa Gripps: These aren't exactly grips, but they're like your secret weapon. Lifting straps, or Versa Gripps, are straps you wrap around the bar and your wrists. They come in handy when you're lifting those crazy heavy weights and your grip is about to give in. But here's the catch: don't go overboard with them, or they could slow down the development of your grip strength.

Precautions while performing with these deadlift grips

Double Overhand Grip: Pay extra attention to your grip strength, as it's the primary factor in this grip. If your grip starts to weaken during the lift, consider using chalk or grip-enhancing products.

Mixed Grip: Be aware of potential muscle imbalances that can develop over time due to the mixed grip. To address this, periodically switch which hand is overhand and which is underhand to balance out the stress on your muscles.

Hook Grip: The hook grip can be uncomfortable, especially for beginners. Gradually build up your tolerance to it, and consider using thumb tape or padding if needed.

No Hook Grip: While more secure than the standard double overhand grip, this grip can still put significant pressure on your thumbs. Ensure that your thumb muscles are well-conditioned to handle the load.

Alternating Grip: With the alternating grip, the risk of muscle imbalances is reduced compared to the fixed mixed grip. However, still, pay attention to maintaining a balance between your left and right sides by switching grips between sets or reps.

Straps or Versa Gripps: When using lifting straps or Versa Gripps, be cautious not to rely on them too heavily. Use them sparingly, particularly during heavy sets, to avoid neglecting your natural grip strength.

Now that you have mastered all the deadlift grips, you can increase your PR to the desired weight way sooner. Do follow the precautions while using these deadlift grips to avoid the risk of injuries.