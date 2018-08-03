6 Leg Workouts At The Gym To Shape Up Your Legs

Squats

Everyone’s been obsessing over abs and arms recently, but why would you start neglecting your lower body? Ladies of the gym, it’s time to talk about the legs and workout dedicated to them.

While so-called “mirror muscles” like your core, back and arms are typically more noticeable, you’re making a huge mistake if you’re only training above the belt. Your lower body is home to some of the biggest muscles in your body.

Focus on workouts that challenge your bottom half and you’ll be rewarded with strong glutes, athletic quads, healthy hammies and toned calves. But it’s not all about looking good. As evidence, we present reasons to train your lower body. Because friends don’t let friends skip leg day.

1. YOU’RE GETTING SOME CARDIO & CORE ACTION

Many leg exercises are compound movements, which means they engage many muscle groups. Squats, for example, engage your quads, hamstrings, glutes, inner and outer thighs, of course, but they also really activate your core! Additionally, lower body exercises get your heart rate up as well for a bit of cardio while strength training — a real time-saver.

2. STRONG LEGS = BETTER RUNNING PERFORMANCE

Well-trained legs not only give you a strong back and core, but they also provide you with the stability you need for good running form. A strong lower body will also help you to perform other sports like swimming or cycling — both excellent forms of cross-training for runners.

3. LEG DAY HELPS YOU LOSE WEIGHT

Your leg muscles are the biggest muscle group in your body. The more you train them, the more energy is needed to move them. This means that no matter what activity you do — whether it be a leisurely walk or an intense body weight workout — you will automatically burn more calories. But it’s not just strong leg muscles that help you lose weight, but the leg training itself: like most strength training, a leg workout also generates a big after burn effect.

4. LEG TRAINING PREVENTS LOWER BACK PAIN

Did you know that back pain is often caused by weak stabilizing muscles? Perhaps you have heard that you need strong core and back muscles to prevent back pain. However, there is more to it: through targeted exercises, you can train your glutes, hip flexors, quadriceps and hamstrings and thus reduce your risk of lower back injuries. But proper form is key! If you’re performing lower body exercises improperly, you can definitely increase your risk of back pain and injury.

5. LAST, BUT NOT LEAST: TONED LEGS ARE SEXY

Many people focus solely on their upper body and forget about their legs. But toned and shapely legs are very sexy. Plus, it’s hard to work your legs without working your booty too — which isn’t a bad thing either. In fact, did you know that strong glutes can help prevent injury and improve overall athletic performance?

Is it squat o’clock? Here’s what you need to know about getting a leg up on your next lower-body workout.

Below are the most efficient gym workouts for your legs!

1. Goblet Squat Sumo Stance

The Goblet squat is an exercise routine which tones the thighs, calves, and legs while strengthening your core.

Instructions

Step 1 - Start standing with feet in a wide stance (wider than shoulder width) with toes turned outward at an angle. Use both hands to hold a dumbbell at the base next to your chest.

Step 2 - Lower your body, pushing hips back and keeping your back straight until thighs are parallel with the floor while breathing in. Pause and push through heels to lift your body back to starting position, breathing out.

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

Next up - Forward Lunge

