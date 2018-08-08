6 Super Cardio Workouts For Weight Loss

yashwi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 152 // 08 Aug 2018, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cardio Workouts

If you compare minute-by-minute, cardio indisputably burns more calories than strength training. If you can run a steady 10-minute per mile pace for an hour (so, six miles), you’re going to burn roughly 600 calories. If you spend the same amount of time lifting weights at a moderately intense pace, you’re looking at 250 calories burned.

Since we are being honest, running and the elliptical aren’t the only options when it comes to cardio. Adding some bodyweight exercises to your routine will make you look way more toned, which is obviously great for your skinny body.

Do these cardio workouts and your body will thank you for not torturing it on the treadmill but still getting in shape.

#1 Weighted Step-ups

The weighted step-up is a progression from a bodyweight step up exercise that strengthens the entire core region including the lower abdominals, hip flexors, and lower back.

Instructions

Step 1 - Get 5 or 10 pounds dumbbells and a (sturdy) box to step on.

Step 2 - Place your right foot on the box then push yourself up using only your right foot so that it’s straight and your left foot is off the ground.

Step 3 -Then, pull your left knee up in the air for a high knee before lowering it to the ground with your left foot first, followed by your right foot. Alternate sides.

Important tip: This is also great for your lower body, as long as you engage your glutes.

Related article 5 Best Cardio Workouts To Reduce Fat.

Next up - Mountain Climbers

1 / 6 NEXT