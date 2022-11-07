6 Weight Loss Exercises You Can Do While Watching Netflix

The best thing about weight loss exercises is that you can perform these anywhere and anytime, even while binging Netflix.

Going to the gym after a full day of classes, work, and errands does not sound the least bit tempting. If only watching Netflix while spending the day in bed qualified as exercise. Who said it didn't, though?

Many people have come to appreciate the fun and simplicity of working out in front of the television. With a little bit of effort, you can easily work out while spending time on the couch!

What Are the Best Weight Loss Exercises to Do While Watching Netflix?

To help you get started, here are six quick and simple weight loss exercises you can do in bed while watching your favorite Netflix show:

1. Squats

Squats help build hammies and quads and tone your abs, which is why they make it to this list of weight loss exercises. There are a few methods to make your squats slightly more challenging. A resistance band can be positioned above your knee. Alternatively, you can perform a move known as a "Goblet squat" while holding a dumbbell at chest height.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart (and your eyes glued to the screen).

Lean back as if you were sitting in a chair.

Place your knees over your ankles, and your thighs nearly parallel to the floor.

Keep your attention on putting your weight back into your heels.

To return to the starting posture, keep your body taut and push through your heels.

2. Cross-Body Chop

This weight loss exercise helps in developing your oblique muscles along with your six-pack abs. The best part is that you can perform it while keeping your eyes glued to the TV.

Here’s how to do it:

Grasp some weight in both hands (or use body weight).

Squat down a little, rotate your torso to the opposite side, and stretch your arms down toward your toes.

Start with your arms extended overhead to one side.

As you stand up, elevate your torso over with the help of your obliques, then raise your arms back to the initial position.

Once 15 reps are completed, then switch sides and start again.

3. Lunge Crunch

This is yet another standing weight loss exercise that helps in burning calories as well as building muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Lunge forward, bend your front knee at a 90-degree angle, and extend the opposite leg behind you.

Put both of your arms out in front of you in a diagonal motion.

Push the back knee up and in towards your chest while sweeping your arms down to frame the knee. This requires engaging your core.

Repetition is required as you stretch your leg back to its original position.

To keep the movement explosive, you should be thrusting your knee in as soon as you can.

Finish 15 repetitions, then switch sides and go again.

4. Standing Cross-Over Toe-Touch

This weight loss exercise requires bending and toe touching. It is recommended that you perform it during ad breaks, so you won’t miss any scenes.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by standing with your feet separated by your shoulders and your arms out to the sides.

Swing your torso forward at the waist, lowering it as you extend your left hand toward the foot on the other side.

As you raise your torso back to the starting position, contract your abdominal muscles to assist you.

Repeat on the other side for a total of 20 repetitions.

5. Plank Leg Lifts

If you want to try something else, here is a variation of the classic plank.

Here’s how to do it:

While maintaining your plank position, carefully raise your right leg into the air and then lower it back down.

Before switching legs, repeat this motion at least 10 to 15 times.

For this exercise to be effective, don't forget to clench your glutes as you raise your foot and maintain your shoulders in sync with your hips.

6. Weighted Side Bends

This one is a favorite weight loss exercise. It is very simple to execute, but does wonders for the oblique muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by standing up straight and allowing the dumbbell, kettlebell, or barbell plate you are holding to one side to hang loosely.

Lower yourself as long as it is comfortable while beginning to tilt your torso to one side while carrying the weight.

To help pull your torso back up to the beginning position, squeeze your obliques.

After 30 seconds, carry on with this motion while moving to the other side.

Conclusion

So, do you now get our point? Staying fit and healthy requires continuous effort, but if you think you are short on time, you can always incorporate easy weight loss exercises into your daily routine, even while you're watching TV!

Poll : 0 votes