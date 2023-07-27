6-year-old boy suffers seizures after developing a tick-borne disease  

A six-year-old Arkansas boy, Aiden Debusk, suffered long-hour seizures after developing a tick-borne illness.

It all started when Aiden went on a hike with his father, Steven, and his 3-year-old brother, Anakin, and returned with ticks all over his body. On returning home, Laiken, Aiden’s mother, checked on her boys and found ticks all over their bodies.

In an interview, she said:

"I start checking the boys, and I pull one from the nape of Aiden’s neck and then one off his underwear line, and then I pulled six or seven off Anakin”.

Aiden Debusk complained of headaches

Aiden experienced severe headaches. (Photo via People)

Following the incident, Aiden felt strange and complained of headaches. He refused to eat and was later taken to a local hospital where doctors didn’t know what exactly was wrong with the boy.

After a few tests, they noticed that Aiden’s WBC count was low, and he immediately required platelet and blood transfusion. Later, when Steven mentioned tick bites, it was then the doctors tested Aiden for tick-borne illness.

The boy was then transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he suffered long-hour seizures and went into early-stage organ failure. According to his mother Laiken:

"When we first got here, he was going to the bathroom by himself. But later, he couldn’t walk and didn’t really know his name."

Aiden suffered two-and-a-half-hour seizures

Aiden was put into medically induced coma. (Photo via People)

Aiden’s condition started deteriorating, and he also began to experience neurological symptoms, which eventually turned into a two-and-a-half-hour seizure.

To stop the seizures, Aiden was intubated and put into a medically induced coma. After two days, when the doctors tried to pull him out of the coma, Aiden started having another seizure attack that lasted six and a half hours.

The boy was diagnosed with ehrlichiosis – a rare tick-borne illness

Following several tests, the doctors discovered that the six-year-old boy had ehrlichiosis – a tick-borne illness caused by bacteria carried by star ticks and black-legged ticks.

The infection led Aiden to develop central nervous system hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, which caused tick-borne seizures. The boy is now out of the medically induced coma, and an MRI scan has shown that the infection has shrunk.

What are the symptoms of tick-borne illness?

A tick bite can cause serious symptoms. (Photo via Pexels/Erik Karits)

Ticks can transfer severe diseases to humans. The symptoms of a tick bite or a tick-borne illness start within a few days or weeks after a tick bite.

Most tick-borne diseases have similar symptoms, including:

severe body aches and pains

fever and chills

full body rashes

nausea

headaches

fatigue and weakness

swollen lymph nodes

In serious cases, though, people can experience seizures, difficulty breathing and severe chest pain.

Ticks disease in humans

Diseases people can get from a tick bite include lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, tularemia, anaplasmosis, rocky mountain spotted fever, babesiosis and Powassan (POW).

All these diseases can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.