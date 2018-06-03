7 Amazing Exercises To Get Rid of Love Handles

Do not love your love handles? Here is how you can take care of it

Malavika Kanoria CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 22:32 IST 14 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Studio Tone It Up Live!

Love handles or muffin tops, they are never what we can come to peace with. No wonder, the moment we start exercising, the first thing that we aim for is this. It can be tricky to get rid of them but we spell it out for you.

These simple exercises are sure to help you out with this problem. And you know what the best part is? It is just not the love handle you are working at. You are indirectly targeting your abs, as well.

However, you must remember that your diet has a huge impact on your results too. So be careful with what you eat and increase your water intake. Also, a cardio workout can really speed up the process. So include a 30-minute brisk walk to your schedule.

Apart from the exercises mentioned here, you can do squats, push-ups, crunches to work on them too.

So let's get started.

Exercise #1

Oblique reach and press

Get hold of a dumbbell for this exercise. Start off with kneeling on your right knee. Keep your left leg on the floor such that it forms a 45 degree with the floor. Flex your core and keep your back straight.

Now hold your dumbbell in your left hand and straighten your arm towards the ceiling. Bend it at a right angle. Keep your right hand on the floor, while bending your body to the right. Hold this position for 2 seconds and return.

Do 2 sets of 10 on each side. Be very careful with the posture.

Exercise #2

Woodchoppers

You will need your dumbbells for this as well. First, stand straight with your legs apart. Hold the dumbbell in both hands and lift it over your right shoulder. Next twist, so as to make a chopping motion smoothly, towards your left hip.

Your feet and knees must rotate slightly as you twist. Now pull the weight back up and do 2 sets of 15 each. Repeat the same for the other side.