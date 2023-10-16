7 most common causes of low magnesium you must be aware of 

Are you aware of the different causes of low magnesium? If not, here’s a guide for you. In this article, we will discuss some of the most common causes of magnesium deficiency, which is also known as hypomagnesemia.

In some cases, hypomagnesemia can be mild and easily manageable, while in others, it can be quite serious and sometimes also require complete hospitalization.

Magnesium deficiency can affect anyone at any age, however, individuals with certain health conditions are more likely to have hypomagnesemia. These include people with diabetes and kidney issues and individuals with alcohol use disorder.

What causes magnesium deficiency: 7 common causes of low magnesium levels

Here’s a list of some of the most potential causes of low magnesium:

1. Poor diet or malnutrition

A poor diet is a common cause of magnesium deficiency. (Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

A diet that doesn’t have enough sources of magnesium is one of the most common causes of low magnesium. Additionally, malnutrition, starvation or excessive vomiting can result in low levels of magnesium, too.

2. Digestive problems

Digestive diseases can cause magnesium deficiency. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Certain digestive diseases are also some major causes of low magnesium. These include celiac disease, short bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease.

Digestive diseases lead to poor absorption of magnesium, which further causes low levels of magnesium in the body. Moreover, gastric bypass surgery is also responsible for magnesium deficiency.

3. Alcohol abuse

Alcohol consumption is linked to magnesium deficiency. (Image via Pexels/Mahrael Boutros)

Alcohol consumption is also linked to magnesium deficiency. This is because excessive alcohol consumption causes an imbalance in electrolytes and further forces the body to use more magnesium than usual.

As a result, this causes an imbalance in magnesium levels, making it one of the major causes of low magnesium.

4. Diabetes

Diabetes is a very common reason for low magnesium levels. (Image via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

Diabetes is another very common reason for low magnesium. If you have type 2 diabetes, you are more likely to get affected by it. The reason behind this is high levels of sugar in the body, particularly in the kidneys, can force the body to use more magnesium than usual, thereby leading to magnesium deficiency.

5. Mental health conditions

Mental health conditions are possible causes of low magnesium. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Mental health conditions like anxiety and depression are also possible causes of low magnesium. Studies also suggest that people with mental health problems like stress, anxiety and depression are more likely to be affected by magnesium deficiency.

6. Certain medications

Medications like diuretics and chemotherapy medicines can cause magnesium deficiency. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Certain medications can lead to magnesium deficiency. Medications like diuretics, antifungal medicines, chemotherapy medications, and proton pump inhibitors can all cause low levels of magnesium in the body.

That’s because these medications, when taken on a regular basis, force the body to lose large amounts of magnesium which further results in its deficiency.

7. Age

Age is a potential cause of magnesium deficiency. (Image via Pexels/Matthias Zomer)

Another potential cause of low levels of magnesium is age. That’s because when people start to age, it becomes more and more challenging for their bodies to absorb magnesium. This as a result puts seniors at a greater risk of magnesium deficiency.

Magnesium-rich foods to add to your diet

If you have magnesium deficiency, adding certain magnesium-rich foods to your diet can help. Since magnesium is found in a wide variety of foods, getting the recommended dietary allowance can be easy.

According to medical experts, women need 310 to 320mg and men require 400 to 420mg of magnesium daily.

Some healthy foods that are good sources of magnesium include:

Nuts like cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts

Legumes like beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas, soybeans

Seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds

Whole grains like oats, wheat, barley

Fatty fish like halibut, salmon

Fruits like bananas, avocados, berries, figs, watermelons

Vegetables like collard greens, kale, spinach

Magnesium-rich foods include fatty fish, green vegetables, whole grains and more. (Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

For mild cases of magnesium deficiency, a healthcare provider may simply suggest a diet rich in magnesium. However, if a proper diet does not help then your healthcare provider can prescribe some magnesium supplements.

For severe cases of magnesium deficiencies where an individual also has certain medical conditions like kidney problems, a doctor may suggest a complete hospitalization for medical treatments.