7 most common causes of low magnesium you must be aware of 

Are you aware of the different causes of low magnesium? If not, here’s a guide for you. In this article, we will discuss some of the most common causes of magnesium deficiency, which is also known as hypomagnesemia.
In some cases, hypomagnesemia can be mild and easily manageable, while in others, it can be quite serious and sometimes also require complete hospitalization.
Magnesium deficiency can affect anyone at any age, however, individuals with certain health conditions are more likely to have hypomagnesemia. These include people with diabetes and kidney issues and individuals with alcohol use disorder.
What causes magnesium deficiency: 7 common causes of low magnesium levels
Here’s a list of some of the most potential causes of low magnesium:
1. Poor diet or malnutrition
A diet that doesn’t have enough sources of magnesium is one of the most common causes of low magnesium. Additionally, malnutrition, starvation or excessive vomiting can result in low levels of magnesium, too.
2. Digestive problems
Certain digestive diseases are also some major causes of low magnesium. These include celiac disease, short bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease.
Digestive diseases lead to poor absorption of magnesium, which further causes low levels of magnesium in the body. Moreover, gastric bypass surgery is also responsible for magnesium deficiency.
3. Alcohol abuse
Alcohol consumption is also linked to magnesium deficiency. This is because excessive alcohol consumption causes an imbalance in electrolytes and further forces the body to use more magnesium than usual.
As a result, this causes an imbalance in magnesium levels, making it one of the major causes of low magnesium.
4. Diabetes
Diabetes is another very common reason for low magnesium. If you have type 2 diabetes, you are more likely to get affected by it. The reason behind this is high levels of sugar in the body, particularly in the kidneys, can force the body to use more magnesium than usual, thereby leading to magnesium deficiency.
5. Mental health conditions
Mental health conditions like anxiety and depression are also possible causes of low magnesium. Studies also suggest that people with mental health problems like stress, anxiety and depression are more likely to be affected by magnesium deficiency.
6. Certain medications
Certain medications can lead to magnesium deficiency. Medications like diuretics, antifungal medicines, chemotherapy medications, and proton pump inhibitors can all cause low levels of magnesium in the body.
That’s because these medications, when taken on a regular basis, force the body to lose large amounts of magnesium which further results in its deficiency.
7. Age
Another potential cause of low levels of magnesium is age. That’s because when people start to age, it becomes more and more challenging for their bodies to absorb magnesium. This as a result puts seniors at a greater risk of magnesium deficiency.
Magnesium-rich foods to add to your diet
If you have magnesium deficiency, adding certain magnesium-rich foods to your diet can help. Since magnesium is found in a wide variety of foods, getting the recommended dietary allowance can be easy.
According to medical experts, women need 310 to 320mg and men require 400 to 420mg of magnesium daily.
Some healthy foods that are good sources of magnesium include:
- Nuts like cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts
- Legumes like beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas, soybeans
- Seeds like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds
- Whole grains like oats, wheat, barley
- Fatty fish like halibut, salmon
- Fruits like bananas, avocados, berries, figs, watermelons
- Vegetables like collard greens, kale, spinach
For mild cases of magnesium deficiency, a healthcare provider may simply suggest a diet rich in magnesium. However, if a proper diet does not help then your healthcare provider can prescribe some magnesium supplements.
For severe cases of magnesium deficiencies where an individual also has certain medical conditions like kidney problems, a doctor may suggest a complete hospitalization for medical treatments.