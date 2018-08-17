7-Day Vegan Meal Plan For Maximum Weight Loss

Malavika Kanoria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 // 17 Aug 2018, 11:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vegan/Plant-based Author Camilla Fayed, Elizabeth Saltzman, And Jamie Mizrahi Celebrate The Launch Of Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook

People are opting for veganism not only because of its ethical standpoint but also because it helps in losing weight and aids in improving the overall health of the individual. It is a diet that eliminates all products related to animals namely dairy, eggs and meat.

Vegan diets can be of various types: Whole Food, Raw Food, 80-10-10, Starch Solution, Raw Till 4 pm, Junk Food and Thrive Diet. The choice of diet depends on the person’s lifestyle and comfort but there is a common thread of elimination running through all of them.

The benefits of following a vegan diet are:

1. It helps you lose weight. This is one of the major reasons as to why people opt for it. Further, it lowers your BMI, as well.

2. A vegan diet helps you control some important health indices like your sugar level, LDL, Cholesterol etc.

3. Following a vegan diet reduces the risk of cancer and improves your bone health.

These are some of the benefits of following a vegan diet. However, because this diet eliminates all dairy products, it can lead to deficiencies of certain nutrients that are required by your body. Supplements are recommended in such a case and must be opted for after consulting your dietician.

That being said, it can be tricky to come up with your own food chart when you are new to this regime. We will help you out by giving you a simple and doable 7 days vegan plan that will help you lose weight.

We have provided you multiple options to choose from. This will prevent monotonicity and allow you to mix and match according to your convenience. Further, you can make your own diet plans by drawing important conclusions from our regime.

So let us dive into a 7 days vegan meal plan that will help you lose weight.

1 / 5 NEXT