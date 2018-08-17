Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7-Day Vegan Meal Plan For Maximum Weight Loss

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19   //    17 Aug 2018, 11:59 IST

Vegan/Plant-based Author Camilla Fayed, Elizabeth Saltzman, And Jamie Mizrahi Celebrate The Launch Of Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook
Vegan/Plant-based Author Camilla Fayed, Elizabeth Saltzman, And Jamie Mizrahi Celebrate The Launch Of
Farmacy
Kitchen Cookbook

People are opting for veganism not only because of its ethical standpoint but also because it helps in losing weight and aids in improving the overall health of the individual. It is a diet that eliminates all products related to animals namely dairy, eggs and meat.

Vegan diets can be of various types: Whole Food, Raw Food, 80-10-10, Starch Solution, Raw Till 4 pm, Junk Food and Thrive Diet. The choice of diet depends on the person’s lifestyle and comfort but there is a common thread of elimination running through all of them.

The benefits of following a vegan diet are:

1.    It helps you lose weight. This is one of the major reasons as to why people opt for it. Further, it lowers your BMI, as well.

2.    A vegan diet helps you control some important health indices like your sugar level, LDL, Cholesterol etc.

3.    Following a vegan diet reduces the risk of cancer and improves your bone health.

These are some of the benefits of following a vegan diet. However, because this diet eliminates all dairy products, it can lead to deficiencies of certain nutrients that are required by your body. Supplements are recommended in such a case and must be opted for after consulting your dietician.

That being said, it can be tricky to come up with your own food chart when you are new to this regime. We will help you out by giving you a simple and doable 7 days vegan plan that will help you lose weight.

We have provided you multiple options to choose from. This will prevent monotonicity and allow you to mix and match according to your convenience. Further, you can make your own diet plans by drawing important conclusions from our regime.

So let us dive into a 7 days vegan meal plan that will help you lose weight.

 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Diet Tips
Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
14 Days Perfect Vegan Meal Plan - 2000 Calories
RELATED STORY
5 Proven Ways To Lose Weight Through Healthy Diet
RELATED STORY
7 Day Proven Vegetarian Diet Plan To Lose Belly Fat
RELATED STORY
What Is A Healthy Diet? 5 Best Tips For A Healthy Diet Plan
RELATED STORY
Explosive HIIT Workout Plan To Burn Fat & Reduce Weight
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Diet Plans To Gain Weight & Build Muscle!
RELATED STORY
5 Foods Your Healthy Diet Chart Must Have
RELATED STORY
NBA Star LeBron James' Crazy Diet
RELATED STORY
3500 Calorie Michael Phelps' Golden Diet Revealed
RELATED STORY
2 energy-rich diet choices for bodysurfers & handboarders
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us