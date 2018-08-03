7 Effective Home Workouts Without Equipment To become Fit

Exercising has countless benefits, from boosting happiness levels, to increasing strength and flexibility, to reducing the risk for heart disease. Studies show that a regular workout regime can even help you live longer. Yet despite the overwhelming evidence that sweating a little once in a while is good for us, it can still be incredibly difficult to actually get around to the whole “working out” thing.

The rules of fitness are pretty simple: eat healthy and put time into breaking a sweat, and you should see the results you want, right? Well, that's a sound starting point. On days when you're really busy, it's easy to give up on working out if you don't have a good chunk of time to dedicate to exercise or to go to the gym.

We understand that the struggle is real.

The idea behind home workouts is all about short bursts of high intensity activity followed up an active rest period. However, a quick workout can still make a difference. It's not always about how long you are exercising. Instead, it's the type of moves you choose to do. In fact, short intense bursts can end up being even better for you than steady-state exercise for a longer period of time.

Home workouts can be super effective for people who don't have time to make it to the gym, "They are a great way to keep your full body engaged while keeping your heart rate elevated." When it comes to working out, most of us tend to stick to a routine in an effort to gain energy or feel good.

Research shows that even just an 11-minute workout that contains one minute of high-intensity, all-out effort is just as effective as a 45-minute-long workout at a moderate pace — so you have no excuse next time you've only got 30 minutes between work and happy hour. Here are some workouts that are actually super effective.

Just think: you're on a fast track to a much-needed energy boost, and a well-earned celebration!

A home gym can be a valuable tool in helping you reach your fitness goals, but it's certainly not a requirement. This circuit uses just your body and your couch (or similar piece of furniture) to give you an effective, total-body cardio and strength workout.

How It Works: Complete the prescribed number of reps for each move before immediately moving on to the next. Once you've completed all 8 exercises, rest for 1 minute and then repeat the entire circuit 1-2 more times (or try these moves while catching up on episodes of your favorite TV show).

⦿ Couch Squat Cross Chop

Couch Squat Cross Chop is an exercise that targets the butt, legs, and core. It is also a move that is great for warm-ups.

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your back to your couch cushions, feet hip-width apart, and your arms extended at chest height, hands clasped together.

Step 2: Perform a squat by bending your knees and sitting back into your hips as you chop your arms down and across to the outside of your left thigh.

Step 3: Pushing through your heels, quickly stand out of your squat as you bring your arms back to the start position.

Important tips: Repeat to the other side. Alternate sides for one minute.

