7 underrated foods for heart health

We often hear about popular heart-healthy foods like salmon and oats, but there are several underrated gems that deserve a spotlight for their remarkable contributions to cardiovascular well-being.

Dr. Mandell, a prominent advocate for natural remedies, talks about an elixir recipe that harnesses the power of some of these lesser-known foods to unclog arteries and improve health.

Let's dive into the details of these ingredients and explore seven underrated foods that can be your allies in promoting a healthy heart.

Best foods for heart health

Here are seven such foods:

#1 Apple

Apples do more than merely keep the doctor at bay. (Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels)

Apples, often referred to as "nature's toothbrush," do more than just keep the doctor away.

Rich in polyphenols and fiber, apples have been proven to reduce hardening of the arteries by up to 40%. That's because of their ability to combat inflammation, lower bad cholesterol level and promote healthy blood vessel function.

Incorporating apples in your daily diet can be a simple yet impactful step toward maintaining cardiovascular wellness.

#2 Garlic

Garlic's pungent aroma isn't the only thing it's known for. With its remarkable ability to prevent plaque build-up in arteries and reduce blood stickiness, garlic is a potent defender of cardiovascular health.

Its natural compounds inhibit formation of arterial plaque, promoting clear pathways for blood flow and reducing risk of blockages.

#3 Turmeric

Adding vibrancy to both dishes and health regimens, turmeric boasts an impressive range of benefits for health.

Curcumin, its active compound, has been shown to lower cholesterol level, inhibit fat storage and enhance blood circulation. This golden spice holds the potential to support cardiovascular well-being by addressing key factors that contribute to diseases.

#4 Olive oil

Olive o helps lower bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol level. (Mareefe/Pexels)

Olive oil, a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, has gained recognition for its heart-boosting properties.

Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, olive oil helps lower bad cholesterol while raising good cholesterol level. Its anti-inflammatory effects further contribute to reducing risk of cardiovascular disease and improving overall cardiovascular function.

#5 Black pepper

Beyond being a culinary staple, black pepper harbors healing properties that often go unnoticed.

It aids in the absorption of nutrients, supports digestion and protects cells from free radical damage. By enhancing nutrient absorption, black pepper indirectly supports overall health by ensuring that the body efficiently utilizes the nutrients it needs.

#6 Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper brings heat not just to your taste buds but also to your cardiovascular system.

This fiery spice improves blood circulation, strengthens blood vessels and contributes to reducing plaque build-up. Cayenne's active component, capsaicin, stimulates blood flow and promotes the dilation of blood vessels, creating a more hospitable environment for healthy circulation.

#7 Lemon

Lemons, with their invigorating flavor, provide a refreshing boost to health. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, lemons contribute to cleansing the blood and supporting liver function.

Additionally, their role in improving digestion and lowering cholesterol level further enhances their potential to promote a healthy heart.

What is the heart-boosting elixir?

Dr. Mandell's elixir recipe, featuring a synergy of apples, garlic, turmeric, black pepper, cayenne pepper, olive oil and lemon juice, is a testament to the remarkable effects of these underrated foods.

This elixir serves as a convenient and potent way to harness the combined benefits of these ingredients, supporting artery health, enhancing blood circulation and reducing risk of heart-related complications.

While the world of heart-healthy foods is filled with well-known champions, it's essential not to overlook the contributions of the aforementioned underrated foods.

By incorporating apples, garlic, turmeric, olive oil, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and lemons in your diet, you can take proactive steps toward maintaining a healthy heart.

Dr. Mandell's elixir recipe serves as a reminder that nature provides us with a wealth of ingredients that can help us unlock the potential for cardiovascular wellness.