Do you have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)? If yes, it would be helpful to know what to eat and what to avoid. While there is absolutely no diet procedure for this condition, there are still certain foods to avoid with PCOS to manage your health efficiently.

PCOS is basically a condition that is characterized by irregular periods, hair fall, acne, weight gain, and more. Some women with PCOS don’t get periods at all, while others may be at a greater risk for several other health conditions, including diabetes, infertility, heart disease, premature birth, liver problems, anxiety, eating disorders, high blood pressure, and so on.

Hence, managing symptoms with changes to lifestyle and diet can go a long way in treating PCOS. That being said, below we’ve listed a few foods that should be avoided with PCOS.

7 foods to avoid with PCOS

Here’s a list of seven foods to avoid eating with PCOS:

#1 Processed foods

Processed foods are foods to avoid with PCOS. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

One of the worst foods to avoid with PCOS is processed foods as they are often loaded with trans-fat that can lead to insulin resistance, thereby triggering PCOS symptoms.

Thus, you should limit or avoid processed foods including all kinds of fast-food items and packaged snacks, and instead incorporate healthier options in your everyday diet.

#2 Sugars and refined carbs

Refined carbs and artificial sweeteners are foods to avoid with PCOS. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Refined carbohydrates are also on the list of foods to avoid with PCOS. That’s because refined carbohydrates and artificial sweeteners can contribute to blood sugar spikes and worsen the symptoms of PCOS.

This can make it difficult for you to manage your condition. So, make sure to avoid refined carbs like sugary treats, white bread, pasta and bakery items, and instead switch to whole grain foods like oats, brown rice, green veggies and more.

#3 Fried foods

Fried foods should be avoided. (Image via Pexels/Brett Jordan)

Fried foods like french fries and other deep-fried items should also be avoided with PCOS because these foods contain harmful trans and saturated fats, which may worsen certain symptoms of PCOS, including weight gain and acne.

Not only this, but fried foods may also elevate your blood sugar and cause digestion problems like bloating as well.

#4 Processed meats

Processed meats are foods to avoid with PCOS. (Image via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

Processed meats like sausages and hot dogs should be avoided if you have PCOS because these items are extremely processed and contain lots of sodium and harmful saturated fats.

These foods can trigger PCOS symptoms like obesity and also cause body inflammation. Additionally, processed meats can disrupt your hormonal balance and make it challenging for you to manage PCOS in the long run.

#5 Certain fruits

Over-ripe bananas are foods to avoid with PCOS. (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

There are also certain fruits to avoid in PCOS. That’s because fruits contain natural sugar known as sucrose, which can lead to a spike in blood sugar, thereby worsening PCOS symptoms. But not all fruits are unhealthy for women with PCOS – fruits like apples, avocados, oranges, grapefruits, and pears are totally healthy.

Fruits to avoid with PCOS include the ones that are over-ripe or are contained in syrup. These may include bananas, peaches, lychee, and certain dried fruits like figs, raisins, and apricots.

#6 Dairy products

Dairy products are foods to avoid with PCOS. (Image via Pexels/Irita Antonevica)

Dairy products are among the foods to avoid with PCOS as they may damage the hormonal balance and cause PCOS symptoms, particularly acne and weight gain, to get worse.

Women with PCOS should alternatively opt for organic dairy products like oat milk or almond milk and look for hormone-free items.

#7 Soy products

Soy products are foods to avoid with PCOS. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Soy products should be avoided with polycystic ovary syndrome as they contain phytoestrogen, which can lead to hormonal imbalance and trigger uncomfortable symptoms.

Plus, they can also affect the thyroid gland and may cause other complications in the future, including aggravating PCOS symptoms, digestive problems like constipation and bloating, and weight gain.

Foods to eat instead

Green leafy veggies should be added to a PCOS diet. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

If you have PCOS, here are certain foods that you should incorporate into your everyday diet:

High fiber foods

Fatty fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, kale

Fruits like berries, red grapes

Legumes like lentils and beans

Healthy nuts including almonds, and walnuts

So, these are some of the foods to eat and foods to avoid with PCOS. Other than foods, however, changing certain lifestyle habits can also help manage your condition efficiently.

These may include exercising regularly, managing your weight, and seeing your healthcare provider from time to time to keep a check on your overall health and well-being.