70-Year-Old Chinese Grandfather is Defying Aging, This is How

In today’s times where youngsters have such unhealthy lifestyles, a 70-year-old Chinese grandfather is getting famous because he does not look even half of his age. This man is Zou Heping, hailing from Chongqing, China.

Thinking that Zou’s age is 70 years, you might think that he would be an old man who walks with a stick and has white hair, wrinkled skin, and drooping posture. Well, you are absolutely wrong as Zou Heping has long black hair, eight-pack abs, and a physique and stamina like that of a youngster.

Let’s explore how this Chinese grandfather is defying the rules of aging and maintaining such amazing health in old age.

The Chinese Grandfather and His Journey to Fitness

Zou Heping, the Chinese grandfather, daily works out from 5:30 to 8 a.m. (Image by Karlyukav on Freepik)

Zou’s fitness journey actually kickstarted in 1979, when he stumbled upon an article in a magazine which was about the importance of running. Since then, the Chinese grandfather, who is also known as the “Magic Monkey” of the Gele Mountains, has devoted himself to fitness.

For a span of 45 years, he has followed a very strict and healthy routine, which begins at 5:30 a.m. with this one-of-a-kind workout routine. Zou even utilizes the natural features of Gele Mountain in his exercise routine and completes the workout session before 8 a.m. because he has to go to his job after that. This showcases his utmost dedication to maintaining his exceptional physique.

Workout Routine of 70-Year-Old Chinese Grandfather

The Chinese grandfather daily climbs up to the summit of the Gele Mountains (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

To begin his workout, Zou first takes a morning run with a 44-pound water load. This is followed by weighted pull-ups, pole climbing, and headstands. The most interesting part of the Chinese grandfather’s workout routine is his climb up to the summit of Gele Mountain, which gave him the name “Magic Monkey”.

The 678-meter-tall Gele Mountain serves as an outdoor gym for Zou. There are nearly 2500 steps from the bottom of the mountain to its summit, which Zou covers by frog-jumping uphill for limb coordination which takes him about one hour. For his trip downhill, he adapts an alligator-style crawl approach to minimize knee impact, which nearly takes him just 50 minutes.

Age-Defying Secret of The Chinese Grandfather

Zou does not take any sort of health supplements (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Zou Heping’s extraordinary physique and fitness are way better than what is expected for a person in their seventies. His fitness has sparked curiosity about his age-defying secrets and Zou admits that he is repeatedly questioned about his physique, diet, and muscle-building techniques.

However, the Chinese grandfather’s fitness routine is all about simplicity, endurance, and determination. The main things he emphasizes are consistent exercising, maintenance of a balanced diet, and avoiding unhealthy vices like smoking and drinking.

He also does not take any health supplements as he believes that there are no shortcuts in fitness and one must be consistent with their routine in order to defy aging as he did.

Zou Heping, the 70-year-old Chinese grandfather, is a live example of how one can slow down their aging and maintain a healthy physique even in old age by simply sticking to a healthy lifestyle. In this time where even youngsters are suffering from several health issues like heart problems, lung issues, and kidney malfunctioning, Zou’s healthy body and his ability to carry out such an extensive workout routine on a daily basis is truly an inspiration.