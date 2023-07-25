700,000 US veterans follow these 8 habits that have increased their life span by up to 24 years

Who doesn't want to live a long, healthy and fulfilling life? Well, it may sound too good to be true, but a recent study has discovered the secret habits to doing just that.

Over 700,000 US veterans have uncovered the power of eight habits that can increase their lifespan by up to 24 years. Yes, you read that right. These habits are not rocket science, but simple practices that anyone can adopt to dramatically boost their lifespan.

The study

Healthy lifestyle habits to adopt (Image via Unsplash/Zac Durant)

In a study conducted between 2011 and 2019, researchers examined medical records and questionnaires from 719,147 individuals aged 40 to 99. The participants were enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program, providing valuable data for investigating longevity and health outcomes.

The groundbreaking study found the incredible power of eight simple habits that can significantly improve the overall quality of life while adding those precious extra years.

The habits range from small lifestyle tweaks to more significant changes that can make a massive difference in your life expectancy. The study reveals that physical activity, healthy eating, stress management and avoiding addictive substances like opioids and alcohol can improve your lifespan significantly.

Healthy habits to do every day

Here are eight of them:

1) Be physically active

Work out daily. (Image via Unsplash/Kike Vega)

Regular exercise has long been associated with various health benefits, and the aforementioned study reinforces its importance. Engaging in physical activity not only improves overall fitness but also contributes to a longer and healthier life.

2) Be free from opioid addiction

Opioid addiction can have severe consequences on physical and mental health. By avoiding opioid use and seeking alternative pain management options, individuals can protect their well-being and potentially extend their lifespan.

3) Don't smoke

Don;t indulge in addiction or smoking. (Image via Unsplash/Reza Mehrad)

Smoking is a detrimental habit that significantly affects health and longevity. Quitting smoking or never starting in the first place can dramatically reduce the risk of diseases like cancer and heart disease, contributing to a longer life.

4) Manage stress

Chronic stress takes a toll on the body and can lead to a range of health problems. Practicing effective stress management techniques, like relaxation exercises, engaging in hobbies or seeking support, can positively impact both mental and physical well-being.

5) Have a good diet

Have a balanced diet. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

The saying "you are what you eat" holds true when it comes to longevity. A balanced and nutritious diet is vital for overall health and reducing risk of chronic diseases.

6) Don't regularly binge drink

Excessive alcohol consumption can have harmful effects on our health and decrease lifespan. Moderation is essential, and avoiding binge drinking plays a crucial role in promoting a longer and healthier life.

7) Follow good sleep hygiene

Getting a good night's sleep is paramount. (Image via Unsplash/Kate Stone )

Getting quality sleep is essential for maintaining our physical and mental well-being. It's not just about how long we rest but also about practicing good sleep hygiene. Consistency is key.

8) Maintain positive social relationships

Building positive social connections is essential for mental and physical health. Strong social support networks have been linked to increased life expectancy, underscoring the importance of meaningful relationships in promoting a longer life.

If you're looking to experience the benefits of a longer and healthy life, you don't want to miss out on this game-changing study. The aforementioned eight habits can transform your life by optimizing your overall well-being and boosting lifespan.