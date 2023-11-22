8 amazing benefits of drinking oregano tea

Oregano has a robust flavor, adds warmth to foods, and has a delicate sweetness to it. It is available either fresh, dried, or as an oil, all of which have substantial health benefits.

With oregano being spicy and slightly bitter, the end result is a distinctively flavored tea. However, some drink oregano tea for its possible health benefits rather than its flavor.

For generations, oregano tea benefits have been commonly used as a herbal treatment to cure a variety of health issues and disorders. Oregano tea, which is high in antioxidants, aids in the battle against free radicals, which cause cell damage.

8 benefits of drinking oregano tea

Although oregano tea might not be the first option you consider for a healthy beverage, this antioxidant-rich beverage can provide significant health advantages.

1) Improved skin benefits

Oregano tea can help enhance the skin while also strengthening the respiratory system. Flavonoids as well as phenolic acids found in oregano have been shown to reduce wrinkles, enhance hydration and suppleness, and safeguard against environmental damage. It is also abundant in vitamin A, which is necessary for maintaining healthy skin cells.

Importance of drinking tea with oregano (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Min an)

Acne impacts many people; however, acne medicines are becoming less effective over time owing to antibiotic resistance.

Oregano, fortunately, provides a fantastic alternative: not only is it effective in combating acne-causing bacteria, but its natural characteristics also negate any potential adverse effects connected with more standard therapies.

2) Antibacterial

Oregano tea includes carvacrol along with thymol, two powerful antibacterial chemicals.

However, studies reveal that oregano oil, because of its substantial amount of therapeutic components, may be more helpful in battling infections.

Importance of tea with oregano (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Mareefe)

Unless you consume oregano tea on a regular basis, oregano oil may have more antimicrobial advantages than oregano tea.

3) Improves gut health

Oregano contains a lot of fibre. It is a well-known truth that fibre is an important component that aids in the improvement of our digestive system. Its advantages arise from its capacity to thicken our stools and induce peristaltic activity, which efficiently passes food throughout the gut and excretes it.

Benefits of tea oregano tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

Oregano oil is effective in helping treat a variety of digestive disorders, including bloating, stool dysfunction, and stomach discomfort.

4) Anti-cancer properties

This miraculous plant is said to be a terrific energy booster, yet it also contains several qualities that can help prevent or cure cancer. Oregano is high in antioxidants, which help cells that are impacted by free radicals, which are associated with the initial phases of cancer formation.

Benefits of drinking tea with oregano (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Miguel)

Furthermore, the chemical components included in oregano can play an important role in forming a barrier of protection against many kinds of cancer and tumours.

5) Immunity Booster

Including vitamin A, vitamin C, and a variety of antioxidants, this tea may be great for boosting your immune system by relieving stress and encouraging the creation of white blood vessels, the body's first line of defence against pathogens and diseases. Oregano may potentially have antibacterial as well as antiseptic properties.

Importance of consuming tea with oregano (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Pixabay)

6) Improved lung health

By lowering lung inflammation, this extraordinary herb has shown promise in lessening the impact of respiratory disorders such as asthma. The benefits of oregano tea for the respiratory system become apparent due to its high antioxidant content.

Advantages of drinking tea with oregano (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Cottonbro)

Oregano's potent antioxidant effects may potentially be beneficial to lung health. Oregano tea has been shown in studies to help lower the seriousness of asthma as well as other respiratory disorders by reducing irritation in the lungs. It may even aid in the prevention of certain types of cancer, including lung cancer.

7) Weight loss benefits

Tea with oregano might also help you lose weight. This herbal drink can help increase your metabolism and reduce your hunger, making it simpler to maintain a balanced diet. It can also aid in the removal of toxins that are inhibiting the body from working properly, hence assisting in weight-loss attempts.

Weight loss benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Towfiqu)

While additional research is needed to verify that oregano tea might result in weight loss, this natural beverage could serve as a useful supplement for people looking to live a healthier lifestyle in general.

8) Helps in treating flu

A tea of oregano might also help to relieve the signs of colds and flu. Furthermore, it will aid with the healing process of sore throats and sinusitis, as well as acting as an effective expectorant and inhalant for individuals suffering from asthma.

Importance of drinking tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jeshoots)

The vapour of or tea with oregano will also cleanse your nasal cavities and sinuses. Along with tea, oregano oil is a popular anti-flu or cold medicine. The more carvacrol in the oil, the more powerful it is.