8 amazing neem benefits for better health

Neem benefits can be enjoyed in a lot of different ways as margosa leaves are a versatile product and a healing herb. People have used these neem tree leaves for a very long time for medicinal purposes, to fight inflammation and diseases. It can also be used to fight cancer and several infections.

These leaves offer a lot of skin, health, and oral benefits. The neem benefits can also be enjoyed from its bark, flower, seed, and fruit, and they are also used to make herbal medicines and creams.

8 neem benefits for better health

1. Improved skin health

Neem benefits: Use neem oil for flawless skin (Image by Freepik)

The Indian Lilac byproducts can be used on boils, pimples, or acne as they can kill acne-causing bacteria. There are active compounds in this plant and when the extract is applied on your skin, it can heal the wounds and also treat rashes or infections caused by fungus or bacteria.

You can wash yourself with neem to get rid of all the bacteria that may have been tampering with your skin.

2. Better oral health

Chew on neem sticks (Image by cookie_studio on Freepik)

Neem mouthwashes are very effective when it comes to fighting oral bacteria and plaque. Indians often chew on neem bark to strengthen their teeth and gums.

Neem is also anti-inflammatory and antiseptic, therefore it can help to prevent tooth decay, reduce bacterial growth in the gums, and prevent any sort of oral infections like gingivitis.

3. Diabetes Treatment

Neem benefits: Can treat diabetes (Image by Nick Cardoso/Unsplash)

Neem can be the new bitter natural medicine to treat diabetes. The extract from this plant can revive cells that produce insulin, thereby lowering blood sugar levels in patients.

You can have neem leaves on an empty stomach, in the morning, if you suffer from high blood sugar. However, more research has to be done to prove its effectiveness.

4. Boosts immunity

Neem health benefits: Can help to fight cough and cold (Image by katemangostar on Freepik)

Being anti-microbial in nature, this leaf can fight colds, coughs, and other infections of the sinuses. The many minerals in the extract can boost your immunity.

Neem also detoxifies the body by cleaning the blood. Having a glass of warm water, soaked in neem leaves can help to keep your body free from germs.

5. Helps in preventing cancer

Neem benefits: Can kill carcinogens and prevent cancer (Image by kjpargeter on Freepik)

The bark of this tree can help fight cancer by killing all the carcinogenic compounds and cells in the body. Neem bark has polysaccharides and liminoids that assist in reducing tumors.

Neem is also one of the most widely used and ancient herbal medicines, which can treat liver, breast, skin, blood, and many other cancer types.

6. Better liver health

Having neem can prevent liver damage (Image by julos on Freepik)

Neem leaves can prevent liver damage by preventing changes in the bilirubin levels, especially when you have jaundice. Its juice or extract can also protect the liver, and also purify the blood as a result of better liver health.

Neem can stabilize serum marker enzyme levels and increase antioxidant levels, to remove any free radicals, thereby reducing further liver damage.

7. Improved brain functioning

Although more research has to be done when it comes to neem aiding in better brain functioning and brain health, the antioxidants present in it can protect your brain. It helps in the process of lipid peroxidation, by raising the levels of Vitamin C, which can protect the cells in your brain.

8. Better hair health

Enjoy neem benefits with the neem powder (Image by freepik)

The neem extract or oil can treat scalp and hair infections and also nourish the hair follicles with essential nutrients.

Make a neem powder or use its oil to strengthen your hair, and prevent hairfall and breakage.

Neem is widely used in Ayurveda and to date, neem leaves and extracts have shown promising results. Neem is also available throughout the year and is very budget-friendly.

So what are you waiting for? Start your health journey by adding it to your life and enjoy the neem benefits.