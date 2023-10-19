8 common reasons why you wake up with dry eyes in the morning and tips to get relief  

Waking up with dry eyes in the morning is a common concern for many people. People who experience this condition may notice other symptoms as well, including eyes burning in the morning, a scratching sensation, extreme watering, stinging, blurred vision, sensitivity to light and redness of the eyes.

While dry eyes commonly occur when you don’t produce enough tears, other reasons are responsible for the condition, too. On that note, below we’ve listed a few of the most common reasons why you wake up with dry eyes in the morning.

Why you keep waking up with dry eyes in the morning

Take a look at the seven most common reasons for waking up with dry eyes in the morning:

#1 Nocturnal lagophthalmos

Nocturnal lagophthalmos occurs when you are unable to close your eyelids. (Image via Pexels/Victoria Emerson)

One of the most common causes of dry eyes in the morning is nocturnal lagophthalmos.

It's a condition that occurs when you're unable to close your eyelids while sleeping. Nocturnal lagophthalmos may even worsen the symptoms of dry eyes, and hence it's best to consult a doctor regarding the same.

While nocturnal lagophthalmos can affect anyone, it's more likely to occur in young adults and people with shift work.

#2 Insufficient tear production

Not producing enough tears is also a very common cause of dry eyes. (Image via Pexels/Liza Summer)

Not producing enough tears is also a very common cause of dry eyes. Insufficient tear production can happen due to several reasons, including age, side effects of certain medications, medical conditions like diabetes, environmental conditions, and complications from any kind of eye surgery.

#3 Aging

Aging can cause dry eyes. (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Aging is another reason for dry eyes in the morning. As people get older, their tear production reduces, and as a result, they face issues of dry eyes.

People over the age of 55 are at a greater risk of developing dry eyes in the morning.

#4 Certain medications

Certain medications can lead to dry eyes. (Image via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

There're several medications both prescription and over-the-counter that can cause dry eyes in the morning.

These include antidepressants, antihistamines, chemotherapy medications, decongestants.

#5 Vitamin A deficiency

Add eggs to your diet to prevent vitamin A deficiency. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Deficiency of vitamin A in your body can reduce tear production, and as a result, can cause dry eye symptoms.

Not only dry eyes, but a lack of vitamin A in the body can lead to other eye problems as well. Hence, it's important that you add several vitamin A-rich foods to your diet like fish, eggs, carrots and spinach.

#6 Allergies

Allergies can cause dry eyes symptoms. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Certain allergies can also cause dry eye problems, especially in the morning and lead to symptoms like redness, itching and blurred vision.

Seasonal allergies or allergies from certain medications both can trigger dry eyes, but you may feel much better when your allergies alleviate.

#7 Dry climate

Humidifier can prevent dryness. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Dry environment can also cause dry eyes due to air and cause irritation and redness in your eyes.

If you're someone who lives in a dry climate place, using a humidifier is the best thing you can do to prevent dryness in your home.

#8 Dehydration

Stay hydrated to prevent dry eyes in the morning. (Image via Pexels/Adrienn)

Many times, dry eyes in the morning can be a result of a lack of water in your body. Dehydration can cause several symptoms like weakness and fatigue and sometimes may also lead to dry eyes.

To prevent that, make sure you drink lots of water and other healthy fluids throughout the day to keep your eyes moist as you sleep.

How to get relief from dry eyes in the morning?

Prescription and over-the-counter eye drops can help. (Image via Freepik)

Here are several things you can do to get relief from dry eyes:

Over-the-counter eye drops or artificial tear drops: Many prescription-based and over-the-counter eye drops are available that may help ease your symptoms. If you're unsure about eye drops, just consult your doctor and get your symptoms treated professionally.

Increase humidity: It's particularly important for people who live in a dry climate. To prevent waking up with dry eyes, keep a humidifier in your bedroom.

Antibiotics: Your healthcare provider can also prescribe some antibiotics to reduce itching and inflammation.

Hydration: Make sure you drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day to prevent dehydration.

If you find that home remedies and eye drops are not effective, you must straightaway consult a specialist doctor. A healthcare provider will help determine the exact cause of the problem and prescribe medications and treatment options accordingly.