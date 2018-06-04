8 Core Exercises You Must Do To Get Perfect Abs

Thought strengthening your core was difficult? Some easy ab exercises work wonders!

Core Exercise: Star Plank

Many people tend to ignore the core, thinking that it is either unimportant or really difficult to work at. But that is not true at all. Working on your core means working on multiple muscle groups unlike working on abs that is a single muscle group. While abs have a specific exercise set that is perfect for engaging it, core requires a full body exercise routine so as to get it fully developed.

The only reason why core can be difficult to work on is the multiplicity of parts and muscles. However, we simplify it for you. Do these simple exercises and you will see the difference.

You know what the added advantage is? While you are working on your core, you are indirectly working your abs too. So let's get started.

Exercise #1

Vertical Leg Crunches

Lie on the ground and keep your back flat. Press your lower back to the floor and place your hands behind your head. Slowly extend your legs up so that your toes are pointing towards the ceiling.

Cross your ankles and bend your knees slightly. Now exhale and engage your abdominal muscle, as you lift your stomach towards your knees. Now inhale while returning back to the initial position. Do 2 sets of 15 reps each with a 10 seconds break in between.

Exercise #2

Raised Knee Ins

Lie on your back and keep your arms on your side. Tuck your palm under your lower back and hips. Slowly extend your legs outwards. Lift them up so that your heels are about 4 inches away from the ground.

Keeping your lower back still, lift your right knee towards your shoulder. Do not move your left leg. Hold for 2 seconds and straighten your bent leg back. Repeat the same with the other one. This makes one rep. Do 2 sets of 10 reps each with a 10-second break in the middle.