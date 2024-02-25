8 effective tips to manage type 2 diabetes 

There are many tips to manage type 2 diabetes that can help you deal with the condition better.

Being diagnosed with a chronic condition can be shocking. It is understandable to feel frustrated initially. However, it is essential to control these emotions and learn to cope with the daily pressures of managing type 2 diabetes.

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to complications. These include heart disease, stroke, renal failure, blindness, and nerve damage, regardless of the type.

Your body develops insulin resistance. This ensures adequate conversion of glucose to energy. Glucose circulates in excess.

To manage type 2 diabetes, one must monitor blood sugar, eat a balanced diet, and exercise routinely. Keeping blood sugar in check requires tracking levels. Additionally, consuming proper nutrition and engaging in regular physical activity are vital.

8 tips for managing type 2 diabetes

1) Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is crucial for many reasons, from maintaining healthy skin to being physically fit.

Consider water over sugary beverages, including soda, juice, sports drinks, and sugary coffees and teas-Flavor water with rosemary, lemon, or cucumber.

2) Choose the right kind of carbs

Many people rely on carbohydrates as their primary source of energy. Carbohydrate-rich foods are essential for maintaining excellent health.

However, it's crucial to understand which foods include carbohydrates, as they can impact blood glucose levels. Choose healthier carb-containing foods and pay attention to portion amounts.

3) Keep an eye on your blood sugar levels

You may be asked to monitor your blood sugar while you're home. This will inform you and your doctor how effective your dietary habits, exercise, and medications are. A glucose meter can measure the blood sugar level of a single drop of blood.

A medical professional will assist you in setting up a home testing routine. Your doctor will assist you in setting your blood sugar objectives.

4) Avoid alcohol

Alcohol may have additional carbohydrates, raising blood glucose levels and thus dehydrating the body.

Drink sometimes and in moderation, which means not having more than one alcoholic beverage at a time.

5) Manage stress

Stress can cause an increase in blood sugar. Learn how to reduce your stress. Try deep breathing, planting, strolling, meditating, working on a hobby, or simply enjoying your favorite music.

If you are feeling sad, ask for support. A mental health counselor, support group, church member, friend, or relative who is open to your worries can all help you feel better.

6) Stay active

Fitness is a crucial element of managing diabetes. And the good thing is that all you've got to do is start moving. You are not required to become an ultramarathon runner.

You can begin gradually with a walk around the neighborhood or a modest bike ride. The idea is to identify and engage in activities you enjoy as much as possible.

7) Take your medicines on time

Whether you use insulin injections, pills, or both, taking them at the appropriate times assists in keeping your blood sugar under control. Consider methods that remind you to take your medications correctly daily, including an alarm on your mobile device's calendar or an indication posted near anything you use frequently.

If you have trouble remembering, speak with your healthcare professional or team.

8) Keep a healthy weight

Keeping a healthy weight is a critical step towards preventing diabetes. If you happen to be overweight, you can reduce your risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes in half by decreasing 5–7% of your present weight and improving your physical activity.

Aim to reduce weight gradually and safely. It is not about how quickly you lose weight but about your capacity to lose and keep it off.

Not every tip or trick works for everyone. Contact your healthcare practitioner if you have any additional questions or want to learn about strategies tailored to your needs.

Remember to allow yourself time and understand that change does not occur overnight. Dealing with Type 2 diabetes might be stressful, but it is manageable.