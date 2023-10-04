8 Liquid-Based Formulas That Can Keep You Full While You Practice Intermittent Fasting

For those who are wondering how to shed a few pounds quickly, intermittent fasting may be an effective way of doing so. So what exactly is this diet and how does it work?

Intermittent fasting does not focus on what one should eat as much as it does on when one should eat. Based on what works best for you, you can choose between different fasting plans. Most people go for the 16/8 fasting plan, where you eat for 8 hours while you fast for 16.

Meanwhile, people who are willing to go the extra mile may sometimes opt for the 24, 36, 48 or 72-hour fasting plans. However, that may not necessarily be very good for your health. In some cases, it might even have the opposite effect on the body.

With that being said, when you are fasting for long hours, you need not necessarily be completely on an empty stomach. There are several ways in which you can keep yourself full while practising intermittent fasting without adding to your calorie intake. In such cases, you can fall back on some well-known liquid formulas that can make you feel full for long periods of time. Some of these are water, green tea, lime water, and apple cider vinegar.

Water, Black Coffee, and Other Liquid Concoctions You Can Consume during Periods of Intermittent Fasting

While you are fasting, you can help yourself with a cup or two of black coffee without sugar or milk to help in hunger control (Image via freepik)

Whether you are following the 16/8 or the 5:2 fasting plan, it is imperative that there will be certain periods during the fasting hours, when you will find it difficult to control your hunger. But, does that mean that you should give up on it? The answer to that is a hard no.

Thankfully, with the existence of certain liquid formulas (some of which are readily available in every household), you need not worry about feeling hungry during your fasting periods. Here are some drinks you can consume at regular intervals during your intermittent fasting periods to keep you full:

1. Water: In times like this, water will be your best friend. It will prevent you from getting dehydrated easily. It will also give you a sense of fullness that will stop you from indulging in your favorite snack while you are fasting.

2. Sparkling water: Some people may not be happy with consuming just regular water. For people such as these, carbonated water can be a healthy alternative. Not only does it provide hydration, it also offers a distinctive taste, which many would prefer.

3. Regular tea: Regular tea without sugar can be consumed while fasting to keep you full for a considerable period of time.

4. Green tea: Green tea, which many consume to control their weight in general, can come in extremely handy during intermittent fasting. The drink rich in antioxidants can be extremely beneficial in controlling your hunger during the fasting periods. However, make sure that you consume the tea without sugar.

5. Herbal tea: If you are too bored with consuming regular tea or green tea, you can spice up your taste pallet by adding chamomile or hibiscus tea.

6. Lime water: Much like green tea, lime water is also known to aid in weight reduction. While fasting, adding a hint of lime to a glass of water can help you feel full without compromising your fasting.

7. Apple cider vinegar: Many are already aware of the wide range of benefits that apple cider vinegar offers. During intermittent fasting, adding a few drops of ACV to your glass of water may help you control your hunger.

8. Black coffee: Consuming this caffeine-rich drink with antioxidant properties during fasting may help you keep your energy levels high during the period. However, avoid adding sugar or milk to your coffee as it might add unnecessary calories to your diet.

Although intermittent fasting has been proven to be beneficial for most, it is best that you practice it under the strict supervision of a health expert. This is because adverse dietary habits such as this might sometimes have serious effects on one's health in the long run. Therefore, one should always be well-informed about these things before undertaking this journey.