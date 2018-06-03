8 Lower Back Exercises That Are A Must For You

Got problems with your lower back? We get you the perfect solution to help relieve your lower back pain

With time people realize that their lower back can be an issue. This can be due to age, posture or lifestyle. The back starts paining, feeling heavy or just ends up losing its flexibility. Hence, there are some exercises that an individual must do to prevent all the discomforts that can be caused in their lower back.

Even for those who are currently facing issues, these exercises are mild and can be done easily. You are sure to see a positive change once you start being regular with these exercises.

The pain might subside but it is very important to make changes that will allow you to prevent these pain attacks from striking back. Sitting straight, doing short walks, etc. can help a great deal.

Exercise #1

Hip Raise

Lie down on the floor. Keep your back straight on the floor. Extend your legs forward and keep your hand to your side. Now bend your knee so as to ensure that your feet are flat on the ground.

Now, engage your glutes and raise your hips till they form a straight line alignment, from your shoulder all the way to your knees. Pause for 6 seconds and return to the starting position. Do 2 sets of 10 each and take a 10-second break between both sets.

Exercise #2

Crunches

Yes! This exercise can help you with your lower back issue. Not only that, you can work on your abs at the same time. What can be better?

Lie down on your back. Make sure that your back is flat on the floor. Bend your knees so that your feet are on the ground. Now, keep your hand behind your head. Engage your core and pull your shoulder off the ground.

Do not use your elbow’s strength for this movement as you might end up hurting your neck. Do not come all the way up. You need to be partially off the ground. Hold for 2 seconds and return. Do 1 set of 10 reps and increase gradually.