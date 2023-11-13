8 Principles From Ancient Stoic Philosophy That Can Improve Your Life

Stoicism is believed to have been founded by a man named Zeno of Citium in Athens, sometime around 300 BC. It had its days of glory, during which, it was considered the dominant religion among the Greek and Roman populations. Later, it was replaced by Christianity, which then became the most prevalent religion among these populations.

Although it was founded by Zeno of Citium, those who became famous for their philosophy were Seneca, Epictetus, and Marcus Aurelius. Compared to other philosophical schools of thought, it is more practical than theoretical. The values of this school of thought can be applied in order to lead better lives as individuals. Therefore, in a way, it can be said that the philosophies of stoicism serve as a way of life for people.

The sayings of the philosophers attached to this school are of utmost importance for those who believe in this strand of philosophy. Not only that, there are many others who find this philosophy quite alluring, notwithstanding its origins and are quite naturally drawn to it.

The Stoic Philosopher’s Guide to a Good Life

Some of the stoic principles that have found popularity among the masses include:

1. Appreciate what you have

One of the philosophies of stoicism involves experiencing feelings of gratitude and contentment for what you have.

This way, you are more focused on what you have rather than what you don't. This helps in bringing about a certain sense of positivity which, in the long run, has the potential to make you happy.

2. Expect bad things to happen to you

Although it is a very warped way of looking at things, stoic philosophers suggest anticipating the worst outcomes from a particular endeavour. They suggest doing that for a very simple reason.

According to them, when you are prepared for the worst, similar situations won't be able to surprise you any longer. You will be able to deal with them when the same circumstances arise.

3. Appreciate what is in your control and let go of those that are not

Stoicism believes in focusing on the things that can be controlled rather than the ones that cannot be brought under control.

The idea behind this is that, when you focus on the things you are not capable of controlling, your mind is constantly focusing on the negatives rather than on the positives. This can create a negative outlook towards life in the long run.

4. Treat every obstacle as a new opening

One of the primary views of stoicism is looking at problems from a different perspective. It preaches gratitude for what is happening and what is yet to come.

Furthermore, it also harps on the idea of not sitting with your failures for too long. Instead, the philosophy suggests always looking forward to better opportunities.

5. Put no limit to learning

There are some people who believe that they know everything and are therefore no longer open to the idea of learning something new. According to stoicism, this is a very dangerous sentiment that should not be held onto.

Instead, philosophers associated with this school of thought suggest keeping an open mind when it comes to learning. They believe that the more you learn, the more knowledge you gain, which ultimately helps in your overall development.

6. Do not be ashamed to ask for help

Stoicism harps on the idea that people should not be too afraid to express their discontent regarding some matters.

If there is something that is bothering you for a long time or even a short while, you should not be afraid to ask for help.

7. Do not be scared of death, but embrace it with open arms when the time arrives

Stoicism does not believe in fearing death. Instead, it believes that it comes to all and should be accepted by all.

Therefore, people should work towards making their lives even better and fill it with experiences they can carry to their deathbed.

8. Look at the bigger picture

Philosophers of the stoic school of thought believe in looking at the bigger picture. They believe that people should not meander from their paths but focus on achieving their goals and look at the bigger picture instead.

Although there are some people who like to adhere to the ideals of this school of thought, there are many who completely detest it. As mentioned already, stoicism is considered to be quite a practical school of thought, yet there will always be people who may not necessarily agree with its teachings.