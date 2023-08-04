A “5 to 9 before 9 to 5” morning routine: Everything that you need to know about this viral “productivity” trend!

A new "productivity" trend known as the "5 to 9 before 9 to 5" morning routine has been doing the viral rounds on TikTok. The trend has especially taken 9-to-5 workers by storm, as more and more people are turning to a healthy start early in the morning. Waking up this early comes with a ton of benefits, as backed by experts. However, this green signal is not coming without a warning from the experts for those who might be sacrificing sleep to join in the viral trend.

The trend has people sharing videos and vlogs of their morning tasks, which usually revolve around doing something healthy and productive. This includes working out, doing yoga, preparing for work, reading, cleaning, or cooking. With over 38.5 million views on TikTok, the trend’s rising fame could be particularly attributed to the increasing number of people working from home.

How to start a morning routine?

Early morning yoga is a good way to start a productive morning routine (Image via Healthshots)

The "5 to 9 before 9 to 5" trend has brought the positive factors of waking up early to the forefront in a generation that is riddled by sleepless nights and late starts to mornings.

The wellness discourse set forth due to the trend going viral has put some basic questions in our minds regarding the dos and don'ts of lifestyle and regimens.

According to experts, engaging in productive activities in the early hours of the day could help optimize the benefits of positive and creative tasks. It could be a great way to make the most of your day and your waking hours. The feeling of using such early hours productively could provide one with an enormous sense of achievement.

Starting a morning routine could involve doing certain simple chores or rituals. The focus should be on not straining yourself to do something just to gain viewership. Making sure to get ample rest is a necessary step before starting your morning routine. Experts warn that not having adequate sleep just to get on the bandwagon of the trend could lead to severe health complications.

Why morning routine is important?

Morning routine is crucial for a variety of reasons (Image via Unsplash/@Alex McCarthy)

An early morning routine is not only important for making the hours in a day count, but it also sees our health at its most positive and refreshed state. One could get the most amount of time to get things done and avoid daily hassles such as traffic by waking up early. Our focus and attentiveness are at their peak during the early hours, especially after a set period of sleeping soundly.

The optimization of time is the greatest benefit of waking up early. It gives us ample time to do a number of things that cannot fit into our ever-hectic schedule otherwise. Starting it on a positive note by doing something productive adds to the sense of confidence by producing a feeling of achievement.

Waking up early also helps to keep our cognitive abilities alert and sharp throughout the day. We respond better to situations owing to fewer lethargic feelings. It helps keep our minds fresh and responsive to external activities.

Morning routine before work

Morning routines before starting work should be simple and de-stressing. The most beneficial activities for workday mornings could include light exercise regimens, yoga, or meditation. Such tasks can stimulate the mind to focus better and grasp things easily. Light reading in the morning can also be a useful habit for workdays since it relieves stress and prepares the mind for retaining things throughout the day.

"5 to 9 before 9 to 5" is a trend that can really make a greatly positive difference in the lives of many. The only thing to keep in mind here is not to follow it out of a whim to be viral and recognized on social media but to actually do it for the sake of one’s health.

Getting enough sleep before morning regimens is as important as the regimens themselves. For those who are night owls, this is one trend that may not be advisable. Understanding the consequences of such decisive steps involving health requires one to always be aware of their mind and body.