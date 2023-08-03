A 90-minute shift in your sleeping pattern could change the way your body works, new study finds

Have you ever noticed that even just a small shift in your sleeping pattern can leave you feeling groggy and unfocused?

It's not just a lack of sleep that can make you feel this way, but even a minor change in the time you go to bed or wake up can negatively impact your health. Recent research has found that as little as a 90-minute shift in sleep patterns could impact the types of bacteria that exist in the gut, which can have a ripple effect on overall health.

Impact of sleep patterns on gut health

A disrupted sleep schedule has an impact on physical and mental health (Image via Pexels/Gary Barnes)

The study published in The European Journal of Nutrition found that disruptions to a regular sleep schedule, which they described as social jetlag, can lead to imbalances in gut bacteria and poorer dietary choices.

Social jetlag refers to the disruption of a person's natural sleep schedule on workdays, weekends and holidays. The researchers found that having an irregular sleeping pattern can lead to an increase in unhealthy bacteria in the gut, which can trigger various health problems.

The researchers analyzed the sleeping patterns, blood and stool samples of nearly 1,000 adults to determine the effects of social jetlag on gut health. They found that three of the six microbial species that are more abundant in the social jetlag group were linked to poor-quality diets and indicators of obesity and cardiometabolic health.

It also found that poor-quality sleep can lead to cravings for sugary or carb-heavy foods, which can further disrupt gut health.

Why a healthy gut is important?

A healthy gut is essential for overall health. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The gut microbiome, a complex ecosystem of microorganisms living in the digestive tract, is essential to health. It plays a crucial role in regulating the immune system, digestion and absorption of nutrients, and also affects brain health.

A lack of bacterial diversity in the gut has been linked with various health issues, including allergies, autoimmune disorders and obesity. Therefore, maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is crucial to maintaining overall health.

Importance of regular sleeping schedule and balanced diet for healthy gut microbiome

Regular diet and sleep schedule is important. (Image via Pexels/Achara K)

The researchers of the aforementioned study believe that maintaining a regular sleep schedule can help promote the health of the gut microbiome. By setting a consistent sleeping routine, people can help regulate their circadian rhythm, which is the internal biological clock that governs sleep and wakefulness.

Following a balanced diet that's rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can also support the gut microbiome. Meanwhile, poor sleep quality and being sleep-deprived can lead to unhealthy food choices and an imbalanced gut microbiome.

Another important thing to note is that while people's sleep needs vary, most adults should aim for around seven to eight hours of sleep per night to function at their best. Getting enough sleep each night is essential to good health, including regulating hormone levels, immune function and repairing damaged tissue.

In conclusion, a 90-minute shift in your sleeping pattern can have a substantial impact on your health. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is crucial to regulating the gut microbiome and maintaining overall health.

To support a healthy gut microbiome and good sleep hygiene, it's important to establish a consistent sleep routine, eat a healthy diet and prioritize getting enough sleep each night. By doing so, you will improve your overall health and well-being.