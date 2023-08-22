A guide to shockwave therapy: What it is, benefits and side effects

Recently, shockwave therapy has caught the attention as an innovative solution for various musculoskeletal and orthopedic issues.

This unique approach involves using high-energy shockwaves to jumpstart the body's natural healing processes and encourage tissue regeneration. In this article, we delve into the specifics of shockwave therapy, covering how it works, its benefits, potential downsides and whether it has any harmful effects.

What does shockwave therapy do?

Shockwave therapy, also called extracorporeal shockwave therapy, revolves around applying focused or radial shockwaves to specific parts of the body.

These shockwaves, essentially acoustic waves packed with high energy, are aimed at areas with injuries or problems. Once these waves interact with the body, they set off a series of biological reactions that play a crucial role in tissue repair and pain relief.

The main ways in which it operates include:

Boosting blood circulation: By increasing blood flow to the treated region, shockwaves facilitate the transportation of vital nutrients and oxygen to damaged tissues, expediting the healing process.

Stimulating cellular regrowth: Shockwaves kickstart stem cells and other healing mechanisms, contributing to the regeneration and repair of tissues. This aspect is particularly beneficial for conditions involving ligaments, tendons and bones.

Managing pain: Shockwave interacts with nerve endings, leading to a disruption in pain signals. That helps in reducing the perception of pain and can be effective in addressing chronic pain issues.

Shockwave therapy benefits

This therapy works by stimulating bone formation and hastening the healing process. (Image via jcomp/Freepik)

The popularity of shockwave therapy has grown due to its potential benefits for a wide array of musculoskeletal problems:

Tackling tendon injuries: It has shown promise in treating stubborn conditions like Achilles tendinopathy, tennis elbow and rotator cuff tendinitis. It encourages healing and offers relief from the associated pain.

Alleviating plantar fasciitis: People dealing with plantar fasciitis, a common cause of heel pain, have reported improvements in mobility and pain relief after undergoing this therapy.

Dealing with calcific shoulder tendinopathy: It can break down calcium deposits that tend to accumulate in tendons, particularly in the shoulder. This process can ease pain and restore normal tendon function.

Accelerating bone healing: In cases of fractures that don't heal properly, known as non-union fractures, this therapy comes into play by promoting bone growth and speeding up the healing journey.

Addressing erectile dysfunction: Shockwave treatment is being explored as a potential remedy for erectile dysfunction by promoting the formation of blood vessels and enhancing blood flow to the genital area.

Shockwave therapy side effects

While generally safe, it comes with a few potential side effects:

Mild discomfort : During the treatment, individuals might experience slight discomfort or pain at the treated site. However, this discomfort is usually short-lived.

: During the treatment, individuals might experience slight discomfort or pain at the treated site. However, this discomfort is usually short-lived. Bruising and swelling : Some people might notice minor bruising or swelling in the treated area, but these effects tend to fade within a few days.

: Some people might notice minor bruising or swelling in the treated area, but these effects tend to fade within a few days. Temporary skin redness : It's common to observe temporary redness of the skin where the therapy was administered; it typically subsides without any issues.

: It's common to observe temporary redness of the skin where the therapy was administered; it typically subsides without any issues. Rare complications: In rare instances, shockwave therapy can lead to skin damage, the formation of a hematoma (a localized collection of blood), or irritation of nerves. This highlights the importance of receiving treatment from experienced healthcare professionals.

Can shockwave therapy cause damage?

When performed by trained healthcare experts, the likelihood of substantial injury from shockwave treatment is low. (Image via wayhomestudio/Freepik)

When conducted by skilled healthcare professionals, the chances of shockwave treatment causing significant harm are minimal.

Nonetheless, as with any medical procedure, it's crucial to undergo this therapy under the guidance of qualified practitioners who can evaluate your condition and tailor the treatment to suit your specific needs.

It's worth noting that this therapy isn't suitable for everyone. Individuals with medical conditions like bleeding disorders or circulation problems, or those who're pregnant, may not be good candidates for this treatment.

A thorough assessment by a healthcare provider is essential to determine whether it's a suitable option for each individual.

Shockwave therapy has emerged as an effective non-invasive treatment option for a wide range of musculoskeletal and orthopedic problems.

This therapy promotes healing, pain reduction and tissue regeneration by utilizing the force of acoustic shockwaves. Although side effects are usually small and infrequent, it's critical to receive therapy under the guidance of qualified doctors to guarantee safety and effectiveness.

As research advances, it can change how we approach and manage certain medical issues.