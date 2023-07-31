A hidden sign of cancer is on your pillows – People aged above 40 are at highest risk

Cancer is a daunting and a widespread disease that affects millions worldwide. Early detection is essential for successful treatment. While we are familiar with common cancer symptoms like lumps or persistent coughs, one symptom often goes unnoticed: night sweats.

A recent study published in PubMed found that night sweats may serve as a hidden sign of cancer, particularly among individuals aged 40 and above.

A warning sign of cancer among individuals aged 40 and above

The purpose of the study was to investigate night sweats in adult patients receiving primary care and determine what factors might be related to their occurrence.

Researchers conducted a cross-sectional study, involving adult patients from two primary care practice-based research networks. The study was performed over two weeks in the summer and winter of 2000 and 2001.

Among the 2,267 participants involved in the study, a staggering 41% reported experiencing night sweats within the last month. Almost a quarter of participants (23%) reported having only night sweats, while an additional 18% reported experiencing both night and day sweats.

Interestingly, the prevalence of night sweats was highest among individuals aged between 41 to 55 years, both in men and women.

Reasons for night sweats

The study identified several factors associated with night sweats. For women, hot flashes and panic attacks were related to pure night sweats, while in men, sleep problems were the leading cause.

Night and day sweats were also linked to gaining weight, feeling sudden heat, having trouble sleeping and taking certain medications like antihistamines, SSRIs and other types of antidepressants.

Most of night sweat cases are under-reported

One concerning finding of the study was that most patients did not report night sweats to their physicians, even when these sweats were frequent and severe. That highlights the crucial need for increased awareness among individuals to recognize and discuss night sweats as a symptom with their healthcare provider.

The study emphasized that night sweats are not to be ignored and that they may have different causes, depending on whether they occur exclusively at night or throughout the day.

The findings indicate the need for further investigation into the relationship between night sweats and panic attacks, sleep disorders and other associated factors.

Night sweats are a hidden sign of cancer and must not be overlooked. The study suggests that if you experience night sweats, especially if you're over 40, you should discuss them with your healthcare providers.

Early detection plays a key role in the successful treatment of cancer. So be mindful and aware of any changes in your body, and don't hesitate to seek help from your healthcare provider.