A-positive blood type diet: Foods to eat and avoid

The concept of an A-positive blood type diet was brought by the naturopathic physician Dr. James L. D’Adamo.
Later, his son, Dr. Peter J. D’Adamo, popularized this diet in his book, “Eat Right 4 Your Type.” He claimed that people with different blood types evolved in different ways, and that should determine their exercise and food habits.
D’Adamo claims that foods harmful to a particular blood type cause an agglutination reaction, which might lead to risk of disease.
In this article, we analyze these aspects and let you know what food is good for blood type A positive.
Blood type A-positive diet food list
D’Adamo recommends the following foods on the A-positive blood type diet:
- soy protein, such as tofu
- hulled barley, and sprouted bread
- walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and peanuts
- olive oil
- blueberries and elderberries
- beans and legumes
- dark green leafy vegetables, such as kale, Swiss chard, and spinach
- garlic and onions
- sardines and salmon
- chicken and turkey (in small amounts)
- green tea
- ginger
Limited amounts of animal protein are allowed on this diet and can be included in the breakfast. Foods are classified as beneficial, neutral or harmful depending on their composition.
Food to avoid on the A-positive blood type diet
Various foods need to be excluded from this diet according to D’Adamo. Here's the list:
- beef
- pork
- lamb
- cow’s milk
- potatoes, yams and sweet potatoes
- cabbage, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms
- lima beans
- melons, oranges, strawberries and mangos
- duck
- venison
- bluefish, barracuda, haddock, herring and catfish
- multigrain bread, and durum wheat
- refined sugar
- refined carbohydrates, like white flour and white bread
- oils other than olive oil
- artificial food additives
- condiments
There are a lot of restrictions on most types of foods and hence people often find this diet quite difficult.
Does the A-positive blood type diet work?
The A-positive blood type diet is primarily vegetarian, but certain non-vegetarian food items are also allowed as mentioned in the aforementioned list.
D’Adamo believes people with this blood type have a weaker immune system and should avoid these foods. He also says that people with an A-positive blood type are susceptible to anxiety issues.
His diet plan promises:
- weight loss
- improved immunity
- improved energy levels
- improved digestion and gut health
The A-positive blood type diet also exclusively discourages the consumption of:
- processed foods
- foods high in sugar
- simple carbohydrates
We already know that ultra-processed foods are harmful to health and must be avoided irrespective of the diet you're following.
There has been research regarding the susceptibility of people of different blood types to various diseases. Limited research has indicated positive results of such kind of diets, including
- reduced body mass index (BMI)
- improved blood pressure
- reduced serum triglycerides
- reduced cholesterol
D’Adamo says that people with blood type find it difficult to digest animal protein and fats while easily digesting carbohydrates and vegetables. In his book, he also specifies the food ratios for people of African, Caucasian and Asian descent. He claimed thata to be the best diet for A-positive blood type.
D’Adamo’s website also sells supplements he suggests for the A-positive blood type diet. Due to a lack of adequate research, it can't be said whether this diet is completely perfect or not. It's best to get proper advice from a certified nutritionist irrespective of your blood type.
Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.
