A-positive blood type diet: Foods to eat and avoid

The concept of an A-positive blood type diet was brought by the naturopathic physician Dr. James L. D’Adamo.

Later, his son, Dr. Peter J. D’Adamo, popularized this diet in his book, “Eat Right 4 Your Type.” He claimed that people with different blood types evolved in different ways, and that should determine their exercise and food habits.

D’Adamo claims that foods harmful to a particular blood type cause an agglutination reaction, which might lead to risk of disease.

In this article, we analyze these aspects and let you know what food is good for blood type A positive.

Blood type A-positive diet food list

D’Adamo recommends the following foods on the A-positive blood type diet:

soy protein, such as tofu

hulled barley, and sprouted bread

walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and peanuts

olive oil

blueberries and elderberries

beans and legumes

dark green leafy vegetables, such as kale, Swiss chard, and spinach

garlic and onions

sardines and salmon

chicken and turkey (in small amounts)

green tea

ginger

Limited amounts of animal protein are allowed on this diet and can be included in the breakfast. Foods are classified as beneficial, neutral or harmful depending on their composition.

Food to avoid on the A-positive blood type diet

Various foods need to be excluded from this diet according to D’Adamo. Here's the list:

beef

pork

lamb

cow’s milk

potatoes, yams and sweet potatoes

cabbage, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms

lima beans

melons, oranges, strawberries and mangos

duck

venison

bluefish, barracuda, haddock, herring and catfish

multigrain bread, and durum wheat

refined sugar

refined carbohydrates, like white flour and white bread

oils other than olive oil

artificial food additives

condiments

There are a lot of restrictions on most types of foods and hence people often find this diet quite difficult.

Does the A-positive blood type diet work?

The A-positive blood type diet is primarily vegetarian, but certain non-vegetarian food items are also allowed as mentioned in the aforementioned list.

D’Adamo believes people with this blood type have a weaker immune system and should avoid these foods. He also says that people with an A-positive blood type are susceptible to anxiety issues.

His diet plan promises:

weight loss

improved immunity

improved energy levels

improved digestion and gut health

The A-positive blood type diet also exclusively discourages the consumption of:

processed foods

foods high in sugar

simple carbohydrates

We already know that ultra-processed foods are harmful to health and must be avoided irrespective of the diet you're following.

There has been research regarding the susceptibility of people of different blood types to various diseases. Limited research has indicated positive results of such kind of diets, including

reduced body mass index (BMI)

improved blood pressure

reduced serum triglycerides

reduced cholesterol

D’Adamo says that people with blood type find it difficult to digest animal protein and fats while easily digesting carbohydrates and vegetables. In his book, he also specifies the food ratios for people of African, Caucasian and Asian descent. He claimed thata to be the best diet for A-positive blood type.

D’Adamo’s website also sells supplements he suggests for the A-positive blood type diet. Due to a lack of adequate research, it can't be said whether this diet is completely perfect or not. It's best to get proper advice from a certified nutritionist irrespective of your blood type.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

