A study of habits has revealed how long it takes to form a new habit – it’s not 21 days

The widespread belief that it takes 21 days to develop a new habit has become deeply rooted in our society, offering hope that change is easily attainable. However, recent research has called into question this idea and uncovered that there's no fixed time frame for habit formation.

To know the exact number of days it takes to form a new habit, there's a study conducted by esteemed researchers from Caltech, the University of Chicago and the University of Pennsylvania.

The 21-day rule: Debunked and explained

The idea that it takes 21 days to change a habit can be traced back to a 1960s book by a plastic surgeon. However, this claim lacks scientific evidence and has been perpetuated without scrutiny.

The researchers behind the study sought to address this misconception by analyzing objective data rather than relying on self-reported information.

To understand the process of habit formation, the research team examined over 12 million gym visits and 40 million instances of hospital hand washes. By using machine learning algorithms, they focused on identifying patterns and determining when these habits became predictable and routine.

The study concluded that there isn't a fixed number of days needed to develop a habit, contrary to popular belief. The time frame differs for each person and depends on the specific habit they're trying to establish.

According to Anastasia Buyalskaya, one of the study's authors, there's no "magic number" for habit formation.

The role of science in new habit formation

For those striving to make exercise a regular part of their life, the study reveals that, on average, it takes approximately six months to establish a new exercise routine.

While this may seem discouraging initially, understanding that it's normal to take this amount of time to develop a gym habit can prevent feelings of disappointment or giving up prematurely.

On the bright side, the research also shows that smaller habits, like hand washing, can be established in a matter of weeks.

Hospital workers, for example, adapted to a new habit of more regular hand washing within a shorter time frame once an automatic monitoring system was implemented.

While science cannot provide an exact time frame for habit formation, it does offer helpful insights into effective strategies for change. The Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, for example, has conducted thorough research in this area.

One of their discoveries indicates that self-bribery can be unexpectedly effective in establishing positive new habits.

While the duration of habit formation remains subjective, several practical tips can assist in the process.

First, focus on the process of habit-building, rather than fixating on the end goal. Incorporating a social aspect, leveraging streaks and utilizing environmental cues can also contribute to successful new habit formation. Understanding one's behavioral triggers can further support lasting change.

Whether it's personal growth and positive change, it's crucial to dispel myths and embrace scientific insights. The idea that forming a new habit takes exactly 21 days has been debunked by rigorous research.

Instead, the time required to establish a new habit depends on individual factors and the complexity of the habit itself.