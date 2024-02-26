Acid reflux got you down? This one type of honey could be your answer

There's some exciting news for people struggling with acid reflux. It looks like there might be a natural way to ease that nasty burn in your chest – and it's honey.

However, it's not just any honey; it’s a special kind called Manuka honey from New Zealand. This isn’t the honey you might drizzle on your toast; it’s a special kind that could help with the burns of acid in your chest, also known as gastro-esophageal reflux disease.

What is GERD or acid reflux?

GERD or acid reflux (Image via Unsplash/ Sasun Boughdaryan)

Let’s talk about GERD first. It’s a condition that can really ruin someone’s day or sleep.

If you've ever felt a burn in your chest or tasted something sour in your mouth after a big meal, you know the feeling. It happens when the stuff in your stomach, which is supposed to stay there, comes back up into the throat.

Researchers did a study where they gathered about 30 people suffering from GERD or acid reflux and gave some Manuka honey to them for four weeks. The other group got a fake treatment, called a placebo. They didn’t know which one they were getting to make the test fair.

Before and after these four weeks, the scientists did some medical checks. They looked inside their stomachs with a special camera called an endoscope to see if there was any damage from the acid. They also did another test to check the tissue, called histology, and asked them how they felt.

Reduces acidity (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Mils)

When looked at from the inside with the camera, about 73% of them showed that things had got better. When they looked closely at the tissue samples, the people taking Manuka honey improved too. The people who took the placebo didn’t do nearly as well, though.

Even people who said that they weren't taking medicine showed improvements with the honey, which is something indeed. Also, the patients shared how they felt during the study, and the ones who took Manuka honey reported feeling great.

After two weeks, almost 87% of them felt better, and after four weeks, all of them did. The placebo group? Only a little over a quarter felt better after two weeks and just 40% after four weeks.

How Manuka honey can help?

Can find it in the store (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Grey)

Well, it’s known to be like a natural medicine. It comes from bees that buzz around the Manuka bush in New Zealand.

Many experts online say that it’s good for a lot of things, like keeping germs at bay and bringing down swelling. You might have even seen it at the store with a higher price tag, and that’s why. It’s packed with stuff that can help heal.

So, why does it possibly work for acid reflux? Scientists think that it helps because of its special properties. It can fight off germs and ease inflammation, which might be why it soothes that burn in the chest and helps the throat and stomach get better.

However, remember that this was a small study. The researchers said that it was just the starting point, so don't jump to conclusions soon. They’re hoping to test it with more people to make sure that Manuka honey can be a go-to for everyone with GERD.

Nevertheless, the good news they shared is like a drop of honey in tea – it’s sweet and could make things a lot better.

It’s always refreshing to hear about natural stuff that can help with health hassles. Acid reflux is no picnic, and if something as tasty as honey could help, that’s sweet news indeed. It just goes to show that sometimes nature has a nifty way of lending a hand.