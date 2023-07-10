Actor Jeffrey Carlson dies at 48, Cause of death remains unknown

Jeffrey Carlson, the immensly talented actor known for his role in 'All My Children,' has passed away at the age of 48.

Even though the cause of his passing remains unknown, his legacy and the impact he created on the entertainment industry will never be forgotten.

How did Jeffrey Carlson die?

Cause of death is unknown. (Image: Twitter)

As we bid our grievances to this remarkable artist, let's honor his legacy and acknowledge the immense impact he had on the transgender community and the entertainment industry as a whole.

The cause of his passing away has not been announced yet, as actress Susan Hart respectfully shared the news on her Facebook page on July 7, conveying her deepest apologies for the announcement.

She stressed her desire to respect the privacy of Carlson's family while still coming to terms with the devastating reality of his passing.

A transgender trailblazer on 'All My Children'

Carlson made his mark on the television landscape with his groundbreaking portrayal of Joe, a trans character, on the show 'All My Children.' His compelling performance resonated with viewers, earning him immeasurable respect and appreciation for the same.

The transgender community particularly admired his representation and the way he made people feel very comfortable and open up through his work.

Jeffrey Carlson's on-screen brilliance

Jeffrey Carlson and Eden Riegel on 'All My Children' - Everett Collection

Beyond his iconic television role, Carlson also left an indelible mark on the world of Broadway and theater. His performances in iconic plays like 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Hamlet,' 'Lorenzaccio' and 'Free for All' were highly applauded and recognized.

His honest dedication to his craft and innate ability to bring characters to life will be remembered by audiences and fellow performers alike.

As of now, no details regarding the cause of his death have been disclosed, leaving fans and admirers eagerly awaiting answers about the loss of their beloved Broadway icon and living legend.

Poll : 0 votes