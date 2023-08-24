Actor Jeremy Renner still needs oxygen support 8 months after near-fatal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suffered a near-death experience eight months ago when he was hit by a snowplow.

Since then, he has been recovering from the accident that caused him to suffer blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones. Recently, he has opened up to fans about his progress in recovery, sharing updates on social media.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner opens up about progress in recovery eight months post-accident

Jeremy Renner (Image sourced via Instagram @jeremyrenner)

Renner (Image sourced via Instagram @jeremyrenner)

In a recent Instastory, the 52-year-old actor was seen wearing a nasal cannula while undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

He wrote in the post, "sending love from O2 chamber," indicating that he has been using this treatment as part of his recovery process.

What is a hyperbaric oxygen chamber?

The hyperbaric oxygen chamber enables patients to breathe pure oxygen, which gets through to the bloodstream and tissues quicker, speeding up the healing process.

This type of therapy has been used to treat multiple medical issues, and it seems to be working for Renner.

Jeremy Renner also shared a photo of himself using the hyperbaric chamber on Instagram, with the caption "Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmospheres pressure, high oxygen, 2x daily."

It indicates that he's undergoing treatment twice a day, which shows the extent of his dedication to his recovery.

The actor's dedication to his physical therapy is also evident from another post on Instagram, in which he showcased a workout machine helping him exercise his legs. The post included the caption "work it," indicating that he's taking an active role in getting back to his full health.

Jeremy Renner's sister, Kym, has also commented on her brother's recovery, saying that they;re all thrilled with his progress. Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, she said:

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner recently expressed gratitude to his fans for their encouraging messages and support.

Even as he recovers from his injuries, he has not stopped working on his craft. Earlier this year, he announced that he had completed filming for the upcoming Disney+ series "Hawkeye," in which he reprises his role as the superhero. The show is set to premiere later this year.