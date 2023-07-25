Actor Julian Sands’ cause of death officially declared as ‘undetermined’ 

Julian Sands, the 65-year-old, British-born actor who went missing in January this year after failing to return home after hiking, was confirmed dead in June, five months after the incident.

Mostly skeletal remains were discovered by locals on June 24, and later it was determined that the remains belonged to the actor. Now weeks after Sands’ body was found on a mountain in California, authorities have released the actor’s cause of death as 'undetermined'.

What happened to Sands?

Sands went missing after a hike. (Photo via Instagram/wftv)

Sands, an avid mountaineer and outdoor enthusiast, went missing on Jan. 13 after he didn’t return following a hike in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, 50 miles northeast of LA. He was reported missing on Jan. 13 at around 7:30 p.m. by his wife.

According to the sheriff’s department, Sands’ mobile phone signals, last detected on Jan. 15, showed that he was headed towards the ridge of the mountain. The rescue team searched for the actor via drones, helicopter and foot for approximately five months, but due to extreme weather conditions and avalanche risk, the search was called off for a few months.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said at the time:

"A powerful winter storm hit Southern California in February, which also delayed group searches for a few months."

The search for Julian Sands was again picked up in June, but many parts of the mountain were still inaccessible due to alpine conditions.

Julian Sands' body was found on June 24

Sands' remains were discovered on June 24th. (Photo via Instagram/andrew_quinney)

Human remains were discovered by the local hikers near the area where the search had been going on for Sands.

The hikers contacted the Sheriff’s station, and on June 27th, it was confirmed that the remains were that of Sands'. The authorities released a statement:

"The identification process for the body located on Mountain Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was identified as 65-year-old Sands of North Hollywood."

Julian Sands’ cause of death

Sands' cause of death remains undetermined. (Photo via Instagram/purpleshield1548_)

According to authorities, Sands’ cause of death has been ruled as ‘undetermined’ because of the condition of his body. The Sheriff’s department said:

"The undetermined cause of death is quite common when dealing with these types of cases."

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino county police department also confirmed that no other factors in Sands’ death were found during the investigation.

Who was Julian Sands?

Sands started his career as a supporting actor. (Photo via Instagram/purpleshield1548_)

Born in Yorkshire, England, Sands began his career as a supporting actor and since then has worked in numerous movies and TV series.

Sands is known for his roles in ‘A Room with a View’, ‘Warlock’, Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’, and ‘Gothic’. He has also appeared in ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’, ‘Boxing Helena’ and ‘Arachnophobia’.

Julian Sands is survived by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz, two daughters, Natalya Morley Sands and Imogen Morley Sands, and his son Henry Sands from his first marriage with Sarah Sands.