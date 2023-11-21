Add this one food to your diet leads to 50% decrease in cognitive decline risk, study finds

Are you worried about the potential cognitive decline as you age? Well, there might be a simple solution to keep your mind sharp and focused.

A groundbreaking study has revealed that including one food in your daily diet could significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline. So, what's this magical food? It's none other than mushrooms.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine examined the relationship between mushroom consumption and cognitive performance among older adults.

The study analyzed data from the 2011-2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in the United States. The results were astonishing, showing a clear correlation between mushroom intake and better cognitive function.

Brain-boosting power of mushrooms

The study revealed that participants who consumed mushrooms regularly had a 50% lower risk of cognitive decline compared to those who rarely or never included mushrooms in their diet.

The researchers found that mushrooms, being a rich source of potent antioxidants like ergothioneine and glutathione, as well as vitamin D, have neuroprotective properties that could help preserve cognitive function.

The study included 2,840 participants aged 60 years and older. Mushroom intake was measured using dietary recalls, and participants were categorized into three groups based on their mushroom consumption: lowest, middle and highest.

Cognitive function tests, like the Animal Fluency Test, Delayed Recall and Word Learning, were conducted. The results were adjusted for various factors like age, lifestyle, chronic diseases and overall dietary quality.

The association between mushroom consumption and cognitive performance opens up new possibilities for safeguarding brain health in older adults.

With the rising prevalence of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases, finding effective prevention methods becomes crucial. Incorporating mushrooms in diet could be a simple dietary strategy to reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

A 50% decrease in cognitive decline risk

Dr. Djibril M. Ba, the lead author of the study, emphasized the significance of the findings:

"Our study suggests that regular mushroom consumption can be a potential way to maintain cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Mushrooms are a natural food source that is easily accessible and can be included in a variety of dishes."

Mushrooms are not only tasty but also packed with essential nutrients. They are low in calories, high in fiber and rich in vitamins (such as B1, B2, B12) and minerals (like selenium and copper).

Furthermore, mushrooms contain bioactive compounds, including antioxidants, which have been linked to improved cognitive performance and reduced oxidative stress.

If you're curious about including mushrooms in your daily meals, here are some ideas:

* Add sliced mushrooms to omelets or scrambled eggs for a nutritious breakfast.

* Include mushrooms in stir-fries, soups, or stews for a flavorful and healthy twist.

* Grill or roast mushrooms as a delicious side dish or meat substitute.

* Stuff large mushroom caps with a mixture of cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs for a delectable appetizer.

So what are you waiting for? Go out there, and grab some mushrooms. Add them to your omelettes; toss them in your salads, or even make a mushroom soup.

It's an easy way to boost brain health and keep the mind sharp. Remember, a healthy brain is key to living your best life.