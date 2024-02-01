Add these powerful vitamins for immunity and energy

Vitamins for immunity play a huge role in boosting your health by keeping your body's germ-fighting powers strong. Hence it is neccessary to make sure your body is getting enough of nutrients. As we go about our day, our bodies are always fighting off harmful germs and other virus. This essential defense job is done by none other than our immune system.

Why vitamins for immunity are essential?

Vitamins for immunity not only shield but even protects our body from illness (Image via Vecteezy)

Our immune system is a remarkable collection of cells, chemicals, and processes that constantly defend our bodies. To do its thing all year long, our immune system really depends on how we live, like eating good food, getting enough sleep, working out often, along with having enough of vitamins for immunity.

Here are the nutrients you need for strengthening your immunity:

1) Vitamin D

Best source of Vitamin D is morning sunlight. (Image via Vecteezy)

Vitamin D, often called the 'sunshine vitamin,' is super important for a strong immune system. It helps fight off germs and can also work in reducing swelling, doing double duty for our health.

If you do not have enough of this nutrient, your body's defense might not be as strong, so you would be more likely to catch stuff like chest colds. Studies say that getting more of this nutrient in what you eat could lower your chances of catching these infections, especially if you are low on this nutrient already.

Even though this nutrient boosts your immune system, it cannot take the place of measures like keeping distance and keeping things clean during a pandemic like COVID-19.

2) Zinc

Zinc protects our body from respiratory infections. (Image via Vectezzy)

Zinc is a key mineral that helps our immune system work right, from growing cells to how they talk to each other, and in controlling swelling in the body.

Unfortunately, lots of people around the world, especially the older people, do not get enough zinc, which puts them at a higher chance of getting sick with diseases such as pneumonia. Research has linked 16% of deep respiratory infections in the world to zinc deficiency.

While supplementing zinc is beneficial for those already suffering from illness, long-term usage should be within the prescribed upper limit to avoid any interference with copper absorption in your body.

3) Vitamin C

Vitamins for immunity - This nutrient can keep stress away that can cause harm to your health. (Image via Vecteezy)

Known for its significant role in immunity health, Vitamin C remains the go-to supplement for many. It supports various immune cells and enhances their infection-fighting abilities.

Plus, this nutrient is a real powerhouse. It fights off stress that can mess with your health. If you add a bit of this nutrient to your diet, it could help make colds less bad and shorter.

It is worth noting that those under high physical stress, such as marathon runners and soldiers, are suggested to regularly take supplement of this nutrient to reduce infection occurrence by up to 50%.

4) Vitamin A

Best source to get this vitamin for nutrient is sweet potato. (Image via Vecteezy)

Vitamin A is super important for keeping your skin and mucous barriers on point, which are basically your body's first line of defense against the bad guys like infections. It's also key to making white blood cells, which are like your body's bouncers, hustling away bacteria and viruses.

Improve your immunity by stacking your plate by adding vitamins for immunity like sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, and kale.

5) Vitamin E

This vitamin for immunity is also antioxidant rich. (Image via Vecteezy)

Vitamin E is like the superhero of antioxidants. It even protects our cells from damage from free radicals. It is one of the best vitamins for immunity as it produces more of white blood cells. Eat E-rich foods like nuts, seeds, spinach, and broccoli for vitamins for immunity.

6) Vitamin B6

This nutrient not only forms haemoglobin but is also a vital vitamin for immunity. (Image via Vecteezy)

Vitamin B6 takes part in producing antibodies and keeping immune cell activity running smoothly. It's also a key player in forming haemoglobin, which is essential for carrying oxygen in our blood. To give your immune system a boost, enjoy tasty foods like poultry, fish, bananas, and chickpeas that are packed with this vitamin for immunity.

7) Vitamin K

Vitamin K are useful to keep inflammation under control in your body. (Image via Vecteezy)

Vitamin K is well-known for its part in blood clotting. It also helps in boosting our immune system by helping to keep inflammation in check. To get the most out of these vitamins for immunity, make sure you include tons of leafy green veggies, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts in your daily diet.

In conclusion, it should be remembered that while we can obtain these important vitamins for immunity naturally from our diet, sometimes supplementation can lend an extra hand in boosting our immunity. Like everything else, use them wisely and not too much. Always talk to a health expert before starting new supplements.