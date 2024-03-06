ADHD and the benefits of having ADHD

Benefits of having ADHD: ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a very common brain disorder that is often diagnosed in childhood and may well last into adulthood. People diagnosed with ADHD may have trouble focusing and struggle with hyperactivity, but as always, there are two sides to every coin and people suffering from this condition can be better at certain things as compared to those who do not have ADHD.

Let us find out more about ADHD and the (surprising) strengths of those who have it!

Symptoms of ADHD

A list of disorders (Image by Tara Winstead/Pexels)

Before getting into the benefits, let us see some of the symptoms of ADHD.

Short attention span.

Forgetting things too often.

Having a hard time paying attention.

Failing to organize oneself.

Excess movement due to high energy levels.

Acting without thinking or being impulsive.

Unable to stay calm or sit quietly, constantly fidgeting with something or the other, and many more.

Benefits of having ADHD

Here are your ADHD superpowers or the benefits of having ADHD

1. Highly creative and great at problem solving

Benefits of having ADHD: More creative thought process and decision-making (Image by No Revisions/Unsplash)

People with this condition can be very skillful at problem-solving, as they can look at tasks with a different approach and angle. Since ones with ADHD think differently, they can come up with conclusions and out-of-the-box solutions that others may not, making them original, artistic, and one-of-a-kind.

2. Good orators and conversation makers

Benefits of having ADHD: You have exceptional conversational skills (Image by Miguel Henriques/Unsplash)

While there is a belief that those with ADHD might find conversation tricky, people having the 'inattentive' type of ADHD are good when it comes to conversations, as they are often more talkative and extroverted, which helps them stir up fascinating conversations with peers.

3. Always energetic

ADHD gives you a lot of energy (Image by Peter Conlan/Unsplash)

Many individuals who are suffering from ADHD can have a lot of energy throughout the day, which they can use in their everyday activities and excel in them. The excess energy is because of hyperactivity, and such people often fare well in sports and other physical activities.

4. Hyper focused

Benefits of having ADHD: Focus is always on point, which enhances perfection (Image by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

If you have ADHD and are hyper-focused, then you can become good at the thing or project you’re putting all your focus on. Hyperfocus can make you more efficient and help you perfectly execute your tasks as you can mute out all external distractions and barriers.

5. Spontaneity

Benefits of having ADHD: Living in the movement (Image by Brett Jordan/Unsplash)

People suffering from ADHD are often spontaneous and courageous while making decisions, as they can go out in the open and do things their way. They do not think about what will happen in the long run and instead choose to enjoy the moment.

6. Empathetic

More empathetic with ADHD (Image by Liza Summer /Pexels)

People with ADHD may have higher levels of social intelligence according to a study, and can easily recognize feelings, humor, and empathy in other humans and also understand them.

Make the most out of your ADHD superpowers by

Playing a sport to use up all the extra energy you have.

Join a debate team where you can speak and hone your talking skills and listening ability.

Select a time limit when you’re working on something, and try and organize your life with a proper routine.

Yoga or mindfulness exercises can help you when you feel like your ADHD is overwhelming you.

The availability of psychological help and medications may make ADHD symptoms manageable, and while this condition is not completely curable, having ADHD cannot prevent one from excelling in life.