After South America, First Cases of Bird Flu Found in Antarctica As Well

A deeply disheartening discovery has revealed that bird flu or avian flu has made its way to the pristine landscapes of Antarctica, which is home to many endemic species in the world.

After devastating South America with numerous deaths of wild birds, the H5N1 virus has now been found to be present in some birds of the Antarctic region as well, which has left scientists, conservationists, and environmentalists shocked and concerned about the safety of these innocent beings.

Let’s look into the depth of the spreading fear of this discovery and its severe consequences on the wildlife and biodiversity of the unique regions of the Antarctic.

History of Bird Flu Outbreak

Bird flu outbreak began in 2021 (Image by Kamchatka on Freepik)

The bird flu outbreak had initially started in the year 2021, but its spreading tendency had decreased after a while. However, the H5N1 virus, which is associated with causing bird flu in several species, again started a havoc three months ago in the Southern American regions.

Particularly Peru and Chile were left devastated by avian flu as nearly 500,000 seabirds and 20,000 sea lions died due to this deadly virus.

The most terrifying thing here is that in just three months, the H5N1 virus crossed a distance of nearly 4,000 miles and reached Antarctica’s Bird Island, which is a part of the British overseas territory of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

This dangerous type of virus was found in the Bird Island’s Brown Skuas population, which is a type of migratory bird that transported the virus from badly hit parts of South America to the previously safe parts of Antarctica.

Bird Flu Found in Antarctica

First cases of bird flu in Antarctica (Image by Wirestock on Freepik)

The remote Bird Island of Antarctica is also one of the planet's most biologically diverse wildlife sites. It is home to tens of thousands of penguins and fur seals, along with numerous endangered species of birds.

After observing an unexplainable mortality rate among bird populations on Bird Island, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) initiated research where samples were collected from affected birds and testing was done.

Confirming the shocking news of the presence of the H5N1 virus among Antarctica’s bird population, Ashley Bennison, the BAS science manager said:

“This is a particularly sad event to confirm. We will continue to monitor the species on the island as best as we can and keep the science going, but we are unsure of the full impact at the moment.”

Protecting Antarctica’s Wildlife

The H5N1 virus causes bird flu (Image by Devmaryna on Freepik)

The Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research conducted a risk assessment and published a report which highlighted that the most vulnerable bird species in the developing scenario are fur seals, sea lions, skuas, and gulls.

The population of Antarctic bird species under threat of this virus is a topic of concern among many associated authorities as well as conservationists, and common people. The SCAR report suggests a “catastrophic breeding failure” in the region if proper control measures are not established soon.

Most fieldwork involving animal handling has been suspended in the region as of now, and the staff is told to maintain strict hygiene rules.

Therefore, the spread of the deadly bird flu in parts of Antarctica is a matter of high concern. The destruction caused among the bird population in South America by bird flu poses enough evidence of the power of the H5N1 virus. Hence, safeguarding the parts of the world with such rich biodiversity from bird flu becomes an important job in order to ensure the safety and stability of this planet.