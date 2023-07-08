AI can decode brain tumor DNA in real time during surgery

In a significant development, scientists have created an AI tool called CHARM that can quickly identify the molecular identity (DNA) of brain tumors during surgery.

This process, which used to take days or weeks, can now be done in real time. The tool, although still awaiting clinical validation and FDA approval, has the potential to greatly improve surgical decision-making and advance precision oncology.

Enhancing brain tumor surgery

Determining the molecular type of a brain tumor is crucial for neurosurgeons to make important decisions during surgery.

With CHARM, they can now determine this information right in the operating room. That helps them decide how much brain tissue to remove and whether to use tumor-killing drugs during the surgery. Making precise decisions based on the tumor's aggressiveness leads to better outcomes for patients.

Precision oncology is revolutionized by CHARM's real-time molecular diagnosis during surgery, which makes it possible to develop individualized treatment plans that provide more effective and targeted medicines.

This revolutionary development might fundamentally alter patient outcomes and the practice of neurosurgery.

Overcoming diagnostic challenges

There are drawbacks to the standard procedure of freezing brain tissue and microscopically studying it. Accurate data can be difficult to get, as freezing can change the appearance of cells.

Additionally, human viewers frequently fail to notice minute genetic differences in tissue slides. By utilizing AI to extract significant signals from frozen pathology slides, CHARM addresses these problems and achieves an astounding 93% accuracy rate in detecting certain genetic changes.

Versatility and training

Initially developed for glioma, CHARM can be trained to identify other types of brain cancer. This flexibility makes it a valuable tool for various cancer diagnoses.

Glioma, the most aggressive and common brain tumor, has distinct molecular markers. CHARM's ability to speed up molecular diagnosis will be particularly beneficial in areas with limited access to advanced genetic sequencing technologies.

The CHARM AI tool examines the visual features of tissue around tumor cells, detecting areas with greater cell density and cell death, indicating aggressive glioma types.

It also correlates cell appearance with the tumor's molecular profile, improving accuracy and replicating human pathologists' evaluations.

Future implications and ongoing training

Although CHARM is still awaiting validation and regulatory approvals, it's potential impact on brain tumor diagnosis is promising.

As our understanding of brain cancer classifications improves, CHARM can be updated to reflect the latest knowledge. This adaptability ensures that the AI tool remains effective and aligned with current medical insights.

The development of CHARM, an AI tool that swiftly identifies the molecular identity of brain tumors during surgery, is a significant advancement in precision oncology. Its real-time molecular diagnosis capabilities empower neurosurgeons to make informed decisions about tissue removal and treatment options.

While further validation and approvals are needed, the potential for real-time precision oncology is promising. This advancement could lead to better outcomes for patients and transform the field of neurosurgery.

