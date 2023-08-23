Airline passenger saved a man from fentanyl overdose and demands planes to be equipped with Narcan

An airline passenger, named Drew Ashley, has been credited with rescuing a man from a fentanyl overdose mid-flight on July 28. Ashely and his father own a first aid, CPR, and AED training business. While on board the Southwest Airlines flight to Florida, they witnessed a man exhibiting symptoms of fentanyl. While Ashley handled the incident, he demanded that Narcan be made available on all flights.

As reported by Fox News, Ashley said that his father was sitting next to the man and he was seated in the behind row. Narrating how his father “started yelling” his name, he said:

“We have our own company, the Life Saviours… so we knew what to do, the signs to see for an overdose. Just knowing the situation, he was going into respiratory arrest with the overdose. We were just doing what we had to do. Keep getting him air and keeping him alive."

How was the passenger saved?

Drug overdose is a serious issue. (Image via Unsplash/ Volodymyr Hryshchenko)

Ashley, his father, and other two passengers who were nurses examined the man and tried their best until the emergency landing. Ashley described that the man had “respiratory arrest”, meaning that he was unable to breathe due to a lack of air for a period of 60 seconds.

He continued:

“So, we were doing, about every five, six seconds, we would give him a breath with a BVM bag, at the same time holding his pulse from his brachial because it was too weak for his wrist. And then when he was vomiting, experiencing that type of behavior, we would put him to his side, clear out his mouth, clear out his nasal passage, so he would be able to get air in and then put them in.”

All this while, Ashley asked flight attendants for Narcan, which is a nasal spray used in case of emergency overdose conditions. But it was not available. Although they were able to save the life of the man, Ashley said the incident raises questions about whether Narcan should be available both on the ground and in the air, adding that this should be available "100%" of the time mid-air.

In the wake of the whole incident, Southwest released a statement:

"Out of respect for our Customers’ privacy, we do not comment on medical issues—except we can confirm that medical personnel met the flight at the gate and the Customer was transported to a local hospital. We commend those that assisted in flight."

Symptoms of fentanyl overdose

Overdose may result in cardiac arrest or even worse. (Image via Unsplash/ Lance Reis)

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid that is many times stronger than morphine. Calling emergency services is the best course of action if you think someone may be suffering from a fentanyl overdose and need rapid medical attention.

Here are some common symptoms:

Slow or shallow breathing

Unconsciousness

Slurred speech

Bluish lips, skin, or fingernails

Weakened muscles

Nausea and vomiting

Cardiac arrest

Remember that fentanyl is incredibly strong and that even a small amount can cause overdose. Call emergency services right away if you think someone may be suffering from a fentanyl overdose.