Alarming survey finds insomnia affects half of Japan’s population

Sleep is crucial for all of us to function properly, but recent studies have shown that Japan is dealing with a serious lack of shut-eye. One in five people in Japan straight-up say that insomnia is the cause of their restless nights.

Lack of sleep brings a whole bunch of problems like depression, obesity and struggle to focus at work or school. However - almost half the population in Japan reported sleep issues, and if nothing's done to fix it soon, that number is only going to rise in the future.

If you're a worker in Japan who can't catch proper sleep or an employer paying attention to your crew's sleep habits, you better believe this survey is worth a read. It could affect you in all sorts of ways. Recent studies are linking insomnia to a higher risk of cancer and heart problems.

A sleep crisis is gripping Japan, and insomnia is taking its toll

Insomnia can lead to several mental disorders (Image via Unsplash/Ben Blennerhassett)

The survey also put a spotlight on how lack of sleep messes with the entire day. A big chunk of people are not happy with the amount of sleep they get, with less than 30% feeling like they're catching enough sleep.

Morever, those who are not getting enough sleep were only clocking in an average of 5 hours and 46 minutes per night. Meanwhile, the people claiming to get enough shut-eye are hitting an average of 7 hours and 50 minutes.

Interestingly, the survey highlighted the impact of mental fatigue on sleep quality. Respondents who had mentally exhausting days reported feeling less satisfied with their sleep, compared to those who had physically tiring days.

It indicates that mental fatigue plays a crucial role in disrupting sleep patterns and exacerbating insomnia symptoms.

Sleep deprivation leads to several disorders. (Image via Unsplash/Megan Te Boekhorst)

The survey revealed that the harmful loop stemming from poor sleep quality results in feelings of frustration, anxiety and depression.

Exhaustion drains one's energy and increases susceptibility to negative emotions. This emotional fatigue exacerbates sleep issues, perpetuating the cycle of sleep deprivation and its detrimental effects on overall well-being.

Drains emotionally (Image via Unsplash/Annie Spratt)

Sleep experts recommend that people who have trouble sleeping should try to relax both their body and mind before bedtime.

They suggest that people create a bedtime routine and advise creating a sleep-friendly environment by removing electronic devices from the bedroom. Moreover, to addres the underlying causes of insomnia like stress and anxiety by taking some time each day to relax or exercise, it's important to seek professional help if necessary.

The survey shared some shocking and interesting facts about Japan's insomnia issue.

More than half the respondents reported symptoms of insomnia. People are dealing with some serious sleep struggles - lying awake, having trouble falling and staying asleep, waking up frequently in the night and even waking up too early.

It speaks volumes, as it highlights how dire a situation the country is facing and how important sleep-related issues may be becoming increasingly salient to Japanese society.

Hopefully, the survey will motivate people to combat these issues at the individual level, by prioritizing adequate sleep and taking steps to ensure quality sleep.